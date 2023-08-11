November 7 – 12, 2023
Westpark Elementary School, 3600 Imperial Avenue, Rosamond, CA.
Host: Southern Kern Unified School District and the community of Rosamond.
AV Wall History: The Mobile Vietnam Memorial Wall – AV wall is a grassroots effort conceived, funded, and built by the citizens of the Antelope Valley and was dedicated in 2009.
The AV Wall is maintained and traveled by an all-volunteer organization. It is one of only five traveling walls in the United States and the only one based on the west coast.
The AV Wall is engraved with the names of more than 58,300 men and women who gave their lives or remain missing. The AV Wall is a smaller replica of the Vietnam War Memorial.
Info for those who want to donate to the AV Wall Project which is being hosted in Nov 2023 by Southern Kern Unified School District (SKUSD) at Westpark Elementary School’s field in Rosamond, CA.
All checks: Payable to Southern Kern Unified School District
If they would like to mail in donation the mailing address is:
Southern Kern Unified
c/o Business Dept.
2601 Rosamond Blvd.
Rosamond, CA 93560
Point of Contact for receiving funds for this event is:
Robert Irving
Chief Business Officer
Southern Kern Unified School District
2601 Rosamond Blvd.
Rosamond, CA 93560
P: (661) 256-5000 x1125
