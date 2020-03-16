The Diocese of Fresno has now suspended all Masses, classes, meetings and events from March 16th through 29th. This is in light of the Coronavirus (Covid-19) in an effort to stop its contagion. Many, if not all, U.S. dioceses are doing the same. This means there is no Sunday Mass the Weekends of March 21-22 and March 28-28, and no weekday Mass or Communion Service. All classes and activities are cancelled, including the Wednesday Food Bank (resuming 4/1) and the Thursday Bingo (resuming 4/2).

