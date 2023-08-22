CALIF. CITY – Calif. City Mayor Kelly Kulikoff was served a Letter of Intent to Recall at the Aug. 8th city council meeting; in the letter, there were several alleged actuations made towards him, council member Michael Kulikoff and mayor pro tem Ron Smith. We already brought you the responses from both Smith and M. Kulikoff, the following is the response we received from the mayor as well as answers to “series meetings,” a citizens advisory committee and why the “gang of three” aren’t listening to anybody.
Mayor Kulikoff - on the accusation of wasteful spending of city funds like lawyer bills; lawyer bills are costs that all forms of government deal with, concerning violating Kern County Grand Jury findings and recommendations; we are constantly working on solutions to address these concerns adequately, on approving jobs for his “cronies” who are unqualified to serve the public; this is totally untrue. Everyone is highly qualified and there is absolutely no cronyism involved; threatening public safety by mismanaging police and fire; every department is extremely important, and we address city council making a concerted effort to act in the best interest of the public at all times, our budget is limited. However, our current administration has helped. More expensive? Exactly, and will result in multimillion dollar cost savings by the end of 2023, premeditated actions against a female councilmember; statement #5 or accusation #5 is completely inaccurate, ignoring the will of the people; I'm constantly taking everyone's opinions into consideration and take action after very thoughtful and timely deliberation, lack of transparency; This statement is completely and utterly inaccurate. I am a proponent of transparency in government and make sure nothing of public interest happens behind closed doors.
Refusing to meet with the public he is supposed to serve, I am ALWAYS available to meet with the public. Feel free to contact me any time to set up a meeting time at kkulikoff@californiacity-ca.gov, engaging in conduct unbecoming of his position; this is another completely entry statement my conduct is always very professional and appropriate, rampant hypocrisy and double standards; Here is another statement that is blatantly untrue and absolutely cannot be substantiated by facts, gross mismanagement of Calif. City finances by overspending taxpayers money; All of my decisions on City Council have been highly calculated with consideration to risk assessments and budget priorities setting through strategic planning and subject our kids to harm by advocating a damaging ideology and agenda; I have advocated for California cities youth population, said day one. I'm working with members of the community to bring more youth programs to our city and have fully supported the development of a State Park and splash pad. That should be completed by summer or 2024. I am currently. Once you're in. Model a building and make it suitable for after school programs.
The mayor then responded to three different questions just like we did with council member Kulikoff and mayor pro tem Smith; here’s what he had to say.
Mayor Kulikoff – concerning series meetings; I have never, to my knowledge and belief, participated in a series meeting, concerning the “gang of three” not listening to anybody; I. Based on my understanding, any decision on City Council requires a majority of the vote. This is the conduct of a representative democracy. Sometimes one member of the public might have an opinion. It differs from the consensus of the City Council. After careful consideration, I'm sure that we are all attempting to make the best decision possible. Our legislative body requires either a simple or sub. The majority to make decisions. This protects the will of the people and it's to the benefit of the public interest, although it is difficult to please everyone with every single decision made. I work diligently to take all public input into consideration every single day and concerning the Citizens Advisory Committee; the Citizens Advisory Committee is extremely beneficial as it will help bring more public engagement. Government is nothing without the people needed to engage in productive decisions in order to lead us on a path towards successful outcomes.
