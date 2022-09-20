In an effort to recoup costs for services provided by the city California City Council by a vote of 4-1 approved a measure to hire Clear Source Financial Consulting to conduct a fee study. Outgoing councilman Nick Lessenevitch was the dissenting vote.
The study will is due back to the council by February and at that time members will decide to implement the new fees in 60 days or wait until the 2023-24 fiscal year beginning in July.
Staff report indicated the costs of city doing business went up during the Pandemic since the last time fees were analyzed and adjusted. Then City Manager Doug Dunford told the council it was not known when the last fee study was done but indicated one should be done every five years.
Among the fees to be studied are business licenses, animal control, garage sale permits ,architectural reviews, recreation classes, fire inspections and facility and park rentals.
Exempt from the review are the areas of Dial-A-Ride, police fines, housing or Tierra del Sol golf course which Dunford says are set by “market values or federal requirements.”
However, the consulting firm will study what fees are not being charged but should be to cover city costs. Dunford pointed out that California City’s building fees will be further defined to provide additional data and costs.
Dunford said the firm will be adding more fees than they city has now.
Mayor Jeanie O’Laughlin pointed out the study will provide the background and data but the council will reserve the right to set the fees.
