BORON – A youth cheer clinic was held on the afternoon of Aug. 11th at the Boron Jr. Sr. High School gymnasium; the clinic started around 1pm with Head Cheer Coach Crystal Job and Assist. Cheer Coach Joe Barnard. The cost of the clinic is $20/per child and includes snacks and a Bobcat Cheer Bow.
Eight young ladies appeared for the clinic in order to better their skills as youth cheerleaders by learning stunts, stretches, chants and other things that cheerleaders perform.
MDN – We're talking to Crystal Job right now, she’s the Head Coach of the Boron Bobcats Varsity Cheerleader before the Youth Cheer Clinic, which is to teach the two leaders that are. What are you going to be teaching the girls during this clinic?
Crystal – We will be teaching the girls technique, dance, kicks, jumps, how to protect themselves during stunts, chants and other things that make a good cheerleader.
MDN – How long have you been doing this clinic?
Crystal – This is the first year in a long time that it’s happened.
MDN – Are you hoping to have a youth cheer clinic every year?
Crystal – Yes, we are; we're hoping that we can do it every year, and if it's popular enough, we'd like to do it twice a year.
MDN - OK, so if anybody has any interest in this, do they contact you?
Crystal – Yes; they can feel free to contact me or Joe Barnard and It doesn't have to be just girls, it can be anybody who is interested including boys too.
MDN – OK; thank you very much, Mrs. Job. Have a good time.
For more information on the youth cheer clinic, contact Crystal Job at 1-760-403-3119.
