The following is a list of Boron area arrests and court appearances for the month of
Aug. according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department, other law enforcement agencies and the Kern County Superior Court; all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
39-year old Dorian Alexander Gomez was arrested in San Bernardino County (San Bernardino County Sheriff) on July 29th on Suspicion of Possession of Controlled Substance.
33-year old Juan Miguel Gonzalez Conn was arrested in San Bernardino County (San Bernardino County Sheriff) on July 29th on Suspicion of Violation of Probation.
According to court records, 38-year-old Matthew Pilcher was scheduled to appear on Aug. 4th for a Return on B/W: FTA Arraignment on the charge of Disorderly Conduct: Drugs; he was also scheduled to appear in a Ridgecrest courtroom on Aug. 8th for a Return on B/W: Fail to Appear for Arraignment on the charge of Petty Theft.
According to court records, 64-year old William Shurley appeared on Aug. 10 for Hearing on Report PC 1368 (competency hearing) on the charges of Trespass: Occupy Property w/out Consent, Possess Controlled Substance Paraphernalia, Take Vehicle w/out Owners Consent and Trespass: Refuse to Leave Property, he appeared again on Aug. 31st for a Hearing on Report PC 1370, Involuntary Medication and Motion to Examine Per PC 1001.36.
According to court records, 46-year old William Anthony Saraiva appeared on Aug. 4th for a Readiness Hearing on the charges of Attempted Murder, Assault w/Semi-Automatic Firearm on Person, Shooting at Occupied Motor Vehicle and Recklessly Discharge a Firearm; a Jury Trial began on Aug. 23rd. He was also scheduled to appear on Aug. 10th for a Misdemeanor Arraignment on the charges of Drive w/out License (pled No Contest on Aug. 18th), No Insurance (charge may be dismissed if proof shown to court) and Failure to Register Vehicle (he was arrested on a Bench Warrant on Aug. 13th and charges dismissed on Aug. 18th); a Motion and Motion for O.R. (own recognizance) Release were heard on Aug. 16th and Saraiva was released on his own recognizance pending the outcome of his jury trial.
According to court records, 42-year old Lamar Williams appeared on Aug. 4th for a Readiness Hearing on the charges of Robbery: 2nd Degree and Sexual Battery; a Jury Trial began on Aug. 14th; a Readiness Hearing is scheduled for Sept. 21st and a Jury Trial is scheduled for Oct. 2nd.
39-year old Latya Joyal was arrested in San Bernardino County (San Bernardino County Sheriff) on Aug. 8th on Suspicion of Violation Parole: Felony.
According to court records, 43-year old Sara Cook appeared on Aug. 8th and Aug. 22nd for a continued Pre-Preliminary, Set Preliminary Hearing Date and Pre-Trial Conference on the charges of 2 counts of Drive while License Suspended/Revoked, 2 counts of Unregistered Vehicle, No Insurance (charge may be dismissed if proof shown to court), Transport/Etc Controlled Substance, Possess Controlled Substance for Sale, Possess Controlled Substance and Possess Controlled Substance Paraphernalia (continued again until Sept. 12th).
According to court records, 52-year old James Floyd appeared on Aug. 8th and Aug. 22nd for a continued Pre-Preliminary and Set Preliminary Hearing Date on the charges of Transport/Etc Controlled Substance, Possess Controlled Substance for Sale, 3 counts of Possession of Firearm by Felon (OLD CODE 12021(A)(1), Possess Ammunition Persons Prohibited Owning/Possess Firearm, Possess Stolen Vehicle/Vessel/Etc, Possess Controlled Substance, Possess Controlled Substance Paraphernalia and Drive while License Suspended/Revoked for DUI: Specific VI; all were continued again until Sept. 12th.
According to court records, 53-year-old Timothy Brown appeared on Aug. 10th and 23rd for a Pre-Preliminary/Set Preliminary Hearing Date and a Preliminary Hearing on Aug. 16th on the charges of Possession of Firearm by Felon (OLD CODE 12021(A)(1) and Possess Ammunition Persons Prohibited Owning Possess Firearm. He is scheduled to appear on Sept. 6th in Bakersfield for a Felony Arraignment on the above charges.
According to court records, 43-year old Mario Ruben Cabral appeared for Sentencing on Aug. 9th on the charges of Possession of Firearm by Felon (OLD CODE 12021(A)(1), Possess Controlled Substance and Possess Stolen Vehicle/Vessel/Etc (pled No Contest on June 9th); he appeared again on Aug. 10th for a continued Pre-Trial Conference on the charge of Display on Vehicle/Present to Officer Unlawful Registration. He was sentenced to 1 year and 4 months in Wasco State Prison w/ 424 days credit and fined a total of $810 and will most likely be on parole when released from prison.
According to court records, 56-year old Juan Villavicencio was scheduled to appear on Aug. 10th for a continued Pre-Trial Conference on the charges of False Imprisonment and Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant (NEW EFF. 4/12).
35-year old Anjornette Arellano was arrested on Aug. 11th on Suspicion of Drive w/out License.
According to court records, 36-year old Ronalee Stanberry appeared on Aug. 11th for a Readiness Hearing on the charge of Assault w/Deadly Weapon other than Firearm/Great Bodily Injury – Force - Personal Use; he appeared again on Aug. 15th for a continued Pre-Trial Conference on the charges of Petty Theft, Looting by Petty Theft, Vandalism>Damage $400 or More less than $5,000, Use/Under Influence of Controlled Substance, (***USE HS 11377(A)>MISD>2020***), and Possess Controlled Substance Paraphernalia. A Readiness Hearing was heard on Aug. 16th and Aug. 21st where he pled Guilty to the charge of Assault on Person w/Force – Great Bodily Injury and is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 19th.
42-year old Rachael Shaw was arrested on Aug. 28th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
According to court records, 50-year old Robert C. Wiley II appeared on Aug. 28th for a continued Pre-Trial Conference on the charge of Violate Court Order to Prevent Domestic Violence that was continued again until Nov. 15th; he remains free on $50,000 bail.
