February is Black History Month, so I decided to do a little research on some African Americans that forged our history here in the United States. There's a whole lot of history behind the Tuskegee Airman however, we're only going to divulge the most significant parts of it. The following is according to Wikipedia, Tuskegee Airmen Pilot Listing, The Tuskegee Airmen, Mrs. Roosevelt goes for a Ride – Red Tail Squadron The Tuskegee Airmen Chronology by- Daniel Lee Haulman, World War II Combat Squadrons of the United States Air Force by – M. Maurer and Fact Sheet: Tuskegee Airmen from the National Museum of the United States Air Force.
The Tuskegee Airmen were a group of primarily African American military pilots and airmen who fought in World War II; they formed the 332nd Fighter Group and the 477th Bombardment Group of the United States Army Air Force. The name also applies to navigators, bombardiers, mechanics, instructors, crew chiefs, nurses, cooks and other support personnel. The Tuskegee Airmen received praise for their excellent combat record; earned while protecting American bombers from enemy fighters. The group was also awarded 3 Distinguished Unit Citations.
In 1917, African American men had tried to become aerial observers but were rejected. The racially motivated rejections of World War I African American recruits sparked more than two decades of advocacy by African Americans who wish to enlist and train as military aviators. The effort was led by such prominent civil rights leaders as Walter White of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, Labor Union Leader A. Philip Randolph and Judge William H. Hastie. On April 3, 1939; Appropriations Bill, Public Law. 18 was passed by Congress containing an amendment by Senator Harry H. Schwartz designating funds for training African American pilots. In 1941, the War Department and the Army Air Corps, (under pressure three months before their transformation into the United States Army Air Force or USAAF) constituted the first all-black flying unit; the 99th Pursuit Squadron.
The US Army Air Corps had established Psychological Research Unit 1 at Maxwell Army Airfield in Montgomery, Alabama and other units around the country for aviation cadet training, which included the identification, selection, education and training of pilot navigators and bombardiers. At Tuskegee, this effort continued with the selection and training of African American men as aviation medical examiners, which was conducted through corresponding courses until 1943, when two black physicians were admitted to the US Army School of Aviation Medicine at Randolph Field in Texas. This was one of the earliest racially integrated courses in the US Army; 17 flight surgeons served with the Tuskegee Airmen from 1941 to 1949; at that time, the typical tour of duty for a U.S. Army flight surgeon was four years. Six of these physicians lived under field conditions during operations in North Africa, Sicily and other parts of Italy. The chief flight surgeon to the Tuskegee Airmen was Vance H. Marchbanks Jr. who was a childhood friend of Benjamin Davis.
The 99th Pursuit Squadron was finally considered ready for combat duty; by April 1943, its first combat mission was to attack the small strategic volcanic island of Pantelleria, codenamed “Operation Corkscrew” in the Mediterranean Sea, to clear the sea lanes for the Allied Invasion of Sicily in July 1943. The 99th flew its first combat mission on June 2nd; 11,121 Italians and 78 Germans surrendered due to the air attack which was the first of its kind. The 99th then moved on to Sicily and received a Distinguished Unit Citation for its performance in combat while pilots of the 332nd Fighter Group earned 96 Distinguished Flying Crosses during missions that took them over Italy and enemy-occupied parts of Central and Southern Europe.
By the end of February 1944, the all-black 332nd Fighter Group had been sent overseas with three fighter squadrons; the 100th, 301st and 302nd; under the command of Colonel Davis, the squadrons were moved to mainland Italy where the 99th Fighter Squadron joined them on June 6th at Ramitelli Airfield.
On May 13, 1943, the 616th Bombardment Squadron was established as the initial subordinate squadron of the 477th Bombardment Group an all-white group. The squadron is activated on July 1, 1943, only to be inactivated on August 15, 1943, and by September 1943, the number of washed-out cadets on base had surged to 286 with only a few of them working. In January 1944, the 477th Bombardment Group was reactivated as an all-black group and at that time, the usual training cycle for a bombardment group took three to four months. The 477th would eventually contain four medium bomber squadrons and would go on to encompass three more bomber squadrons, the 617th Bombardment Squadron, the 618th Bombardment Squadron, and the 619th Bombardment Squadron. The 477th was anticipated to be ready for action in November 1944.
The new group's first commanding officer was Colonel Robert Selway, who had also commanded the 332nd Fighter Group before it deployed to combat overseas and like his ranking officer Major General Frank O’Driscoll Hunter; Selway was a racial segregationist. Hunter backed Selway’s violations of Army Regulation 210-10 which forbade segregation of airbase facilities and African American officers petitioned the base commander William Boyd for access to the only officer’s club on base. Boyd denied club rights to them although General Hunter stepped in and promised a separate but equal club would be built for black airman.
All in all, 992 pilots were trained at Tuskegee from 1941-1946; 335 were deployed overseas and 84 lost their lives defending our country during World War II, the casualty toll included 68 pilots killed in action, 12 killed in training/non-combat missions and 32 captured as POW’s. The following are just some of their accomplishments: 1578 Combat Missions. 179 Bomber Escort Missions, 112 enemy aircraft destroyed in the air, with another 150 destroyed on the ground, 950 rail cars, trucks and other motor vehicles destroyed, one torpedo boat put out of action and 40 boats and barges destroyed; their awards and decorations include: 3 Distinguished Unit Citations, at least one Silver Star, 96 Distinguished Flying Crosses to 96 airmen, 14 Bronze Stars and 744 Air Medals.
In 2005, seven Tuskegee Airmen flew to Balad, Iraq, to speak to active-duty airmen serving in the current incarnation of the 332nd, which was reactivated at the 332nd Air Expeditionary Group. In 1998 it made part of the 332nd Expeditionary Wing and as of 2008, no one knew how many of the original 996 pilots and about 16,000 ground personnel there were still alive. In August 2019, fourteen documented original surviving members of the Tuskegee Airmen participated in the annual. Tuskegee Airmen Convention, which is hosted by Tuskegee Airmen Incorporated. Willie Rogers, who is one of the last surviving members of the original Tuskegee Airmen, died at the age of 101 on November 18, 2016, in St. Petersburg, Florida following a stroke, Captain Lawrence E. Dickson had gone missing while flying a P-51 Mustang and escorting the reconnaissance flight to Prague from Italy on December 23, 1944. On July 27, 2018, his remains which had been recovered in Austria a year earlier. were conclusively identified and confirmed to his daughter, included with them was a ring and inscribed from her mother to her father, and dated 1943. The bodies of 26 other Tuskegee Airmen who disappeared in World War II remain unrecovered. In 2019, Lieutenant Colonel Robert J. Friend, one of the 12 remaining Tuskegee Airmen at the time, died on June 21st in Long Beach at the age of 99. On January 16, 2022, Brigadier General Charles McGee died in his sleep at the age of 102, his 30-year military career included 409 combat missions in World War II, the Korean War and Vietnam. On March 29, 2007, the Tuskegee Airmen were collectively awarded a Congressional Gold Medal at a ceremony in the US. Capitol Rotunda; the medal was currently on display at the Smithsonian Institution. The airfield where the airmen trained is now the Tuskegee Airmen National Historical site.
The Tuskegee Memorial was erected at Walterboro Army Airfield, South Carolina in honor of the Tuskegee Airmen, their instructors and ground support personnel who trained at the Walterboro Army Airfield during World War II; in the 2010 Rose Parade, the city of West Covina, California paid tribute to the service and commitment of the Tuskegee Airmen with the float titled “Tuskegee Airmen – A Cut Above” which featured a large bald eagle, two replica World War II Red Tail fighter aircrafts and historical images of some of the airmen who served, the float won the mayor's trophy as the most outstanding city entry, national or international. In 2021, the US Mint issued an America the Beautiful quarter commemorating the Tuskegee Airmen National Historical site; the coin depicts a Tuskegee Airman suiting up with two P-51 Mustangs flying overhead and the motto “They fought Two Wars” and on April 25, 2021; NASCAR Cup Series driver Erik Jones honored the Airmen with a paint scheme at Talladega Speedway similar to the design of the P-51 Mustang they flew in World War II.
