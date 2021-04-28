RIDGECREST — Bernaard Unhassobiscay, a long time Ridgecrest resident and the reported first boy to be born in California City, died March 25, according to his sister Gracianne Ashmore. He was 62 years old.
"He was fun, positive and encouraging, always smiling and looking for the best in everything," Ashmore said. "He didn't allow rift-raft around him."
Ashmore said she and her brother grew in California City during its initial years, while it was still under development by the founding father, Nathan "Nat" Mendelsohn.
Bernard was born on March 17, 1959 to Fabien Unhassobiscay and Sarah (Unhassobiscay) Feeney. The Unhassobiscay family was the fourth family to reside in the small developing city.
"Growing up he was just as active as he you might hear," Ashmore said. "We owned the Cal City Home and Garden Center."
Fabien Unhassobiscay, their father, was French Basque who immigrated from France to the United States. He began his new life in America as a sheepherder in Bakersfield and then eventually moved to Cal City with his wife Sarah. Sarah, Ashamore said, was Paiute Native American who was adopted by a family living near Jawbone Canyon.
"Our grandpa worked for Los Angeles Department of Power and Water, and he monitored the pipeline every day," Ashmore said.
The pair grew up with California City as it was developed by Mendelsohn.
"We saw the Aspen Mall being built, the park being developed, so that was all new and fresh to us," Ashmore. "It was very family-filled safe city
Ashmore noted that her brother received a scholarship from Mendelsohn.
Bernard graduated from Mojave High School in 1977. At a young age Bernard started riding and racing motorcycles. He showed a high level of skill and passion for anything on two wheels.
"His first bike was a mini-bike," Ashmore said. "And then he got a regular small motorcycle and advanced from there. He would often ride from Cantil and back by himself. He knew all that area by the back of his hand."
Ashmore recalled riding with Bernard as a child, especially some more wild moments.
"Whenever he would ride, he wouldn't let me hang on to him, so I had to learn to ride hanging on to the back fender," Ashmore said. "It was like we were putting — we were going up hills, doing we wheelies — I had to learn to ride that way."
Ashmore said Bernard had a successful motocross career racing in the expert class before turning his attention to Mountain bikes where he become a professional downhill mountain bike racer. His love and skills for racing allowed him to become a UCI World Champion in the Downhill Masters Class.
"He rode up until a few weeks before he passed away," Ashmore said.
A graduate of Mojave High School in 1977, Bernard and his sister attended school in the neighboring community at a time when California City High School had yet to be built.
"We were bused in during junior and high school," Ashmore said. "As the time there was only an elementary school, R.P. Ulrich Elementary."
Bernard and his sister grew up playing basketball, swimming and working in the high desert.
"One time on the school bus coming home, he somehow dared me to open the bus's emergency door," Ashmore said. "I couldn't shut it so I had to hold onto the door on the way from Mojave to Cal City and just as we entered Cal City the bus driver pulled over and I got kicked off the bus."
In 1977, he moved with his father to Ridgecrest, where they started a construction company. The pair would begin to help in the development and construction of Heritage Village, Ridgecrest's first developed community designed by visionary planner Jim Gregory.
"My dad went out into construction, fence building and land development and Bernard took off from there ... and was very successful," Ashmore said.
In 1987, Bernard married his wife Daphne, sparking a marriage that would last decades until his death.
"They had a beautiful relationship, very loving and kind," Ashmore said. "Right away they connected 100 percent and they supported each other in all their endeavors."
They had a son, Noah, who developed a shared passion for riding. Noah, now 23, serves in the U.S Coast Guard in Oregon.
Bernard continued his successful bicycle career in BMX and became a five-time National Age Group Cruiser Champion and a state champion for multiple years.
Bernard was a survivor of open-heart valve surgery, where he became a model example of post-surgery success. The ROSS procedure, surgery performed by Dr. Donald Doty in 1998 allowed him to be able to continue the sports he loved the most including: motorcycle riding, BMX, and mountain bike riding. He was very active and loved sports. For 10 years, Bernard volunteered and dedicated his time to coaching Burroughs High School football under Head Coach Todd Mather, BHS's longtime coach who took the Burros to regional finals in 2017. He enjoyed watching and helping the team grow and work together.
"He just liked being involved and showing the kids to be part of something," Ashmore said. "He was never one to just sit down."
According to family, Bernard was a loving and devoted husband, father, son, brother, uncle and friend. Bernard is proceeded in death by his parents Fabien Unhassobiscay and Sarah Feeney. Bernard loved his family very much. He leaves behind the love of his life and wife of thirty-three years Daphne, and his wonderful and beloved son Noah. He also leaves behind his brother John Unhassobiscay; sisters, Gracianne Ashmore and Catherine Mattern; stepbrother Andrew Unhassobiscay; and many extended family members.
Bernard’s Celebration of Life Services will be held May 1, 2021 at 10:30 am Desert Christian Center, 100 E. Bataan in Ridgecrest.
