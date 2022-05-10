BORON - A community coffee and round table meeting was held at the Boron Seniors Center for Calif. State 36th District Assemblyman Tom Lackey on the afternoon of May 7th; the meeting took place inside the main area of the center and was decorated with silver star balloons and several brochures from Assemblyman Lackey's office. On hand to greet attendees were field representatives Pamela Balch and Anna Zarley from Assemblyman Lackey's Palmdale field office.
The meeting opened up with Mr. Lackey greeting each guest (with a smile and a handshake) which included 2022 Teen Miss Edwards AFB Cristal Danelz and her father Richard, Boron Baptist Church Pastor Sherman Burkhead, Kern County Sheriff's Dept. Lt. Lackey (no relation to the Assemblyman), retired Muroc Joint Unified School District teachers Patty Caillier and Shelley Keller-Gage and current Student Advisor for Boron Jr. Sr. High School Beth Davis and her teenage son. Mr. Lackey got things going by introducing himself then told the attendees what his objectives are for the coming state legislation. "I grew up in Boron and I love it here in the High Desert; I believe that elected officials should be out meeting people in their respected communities and as your elected official for this district, I want to hear from you" Mr. Lackey said. "We as elected officials are the eyes and ears of each community we represent".
Mr. Lackey discussed a lot of topics that hit home in the High Desert and Antelope Valley regions. "The Calif. Dept. of Justice reported that there are nearly 14,000 untested rape kits in the possession of law enforcement agencies and crime labs across the state, in my role as Vice-Chairman of the Public Safety Committee, I have been working to ensure that survivors of sexual assault have a fortified avenue to seek justice on their terms and that's why I got $4 million of California's Budget to be used to resolve the rape-kit backlog"; in keeping with the topic of law enforcement, Mrs. Caillier reminded the group that several years ago, Boron and surrounding communities had D.A.R.E. which stands for Drug and Resistance Education at the area schools and many of today's adults who were young children at the time; participated in the program around Kern County and the Antelope Valley. "Due to budget cuts within the state, all those programs were cut and I would like to see them back in area schools" Mr. Lackey commented. Kern County Sheriff's Dept. Lt. Lackey commented that the Neighborhood Watch meetings in Boron are continuing however, "we need more organization and participation in order to really get things done" the Lt. said.
Other topics in the agenda included Driving while Intoxicated or Impaired Blood Testing (Assemblyman Lackey authored), Homelessness and Foster Youth Apprenticeship (which Assemblyman Lackey authored a bill), Audits for the Dept. of Children and Youth Services and the current legislation called "Gabriels Law" which was introduced after 8-year old Gabriel Fernandez was tortured and beaten to death by his foster parents in 2013.
Assemblyman Lackey also hit on other topics concerning the area as well; the state drought situation, state code compliance issues, etc. however, due to the time crunch; he wasn't able to address all that he wanted. Assemblyman Lackey thanked everyone for coming out to this informational meeting and told all in attendance that his office is open and to feel free to contact him at his Palmdale field office and speak with one of his field representatives. Anyone who has a concern is urged to contact the Assemblyman Tom Lackey Palmdale field office at 1-661-267-7636 Monday - Friday from 9am -5pm except major holidays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.