On Nov 11, at 6 a.m., Kevin Ramirez, 37, was found in the 3300 block of Sierra Highway in Rosamond with an apparent gunshot wound to his upper body. Homicide detectives responded, according to a Kern County Sheriff Department news release.
On Nov 14, at approximately 9 p.m., Gabriela Isabel Martinez, 28, was arrested in Acton on an outstanding arrest warrant for suspicion of murder. She was transported to Bakersfield and booked into the Kern County Jail.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at (661) 861-3110 or the Secret Witness Line at (661) 322-4040. Case #2022-00132895.
