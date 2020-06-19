Caltrans District 9 will be conducting road projects on Highway 58 near Tehachapi and on Highway 14 in Mojave from Purdy Avenue to the south junction of Business Route 58 East the week of June 22.
For Highway 58, crews will be replacing two, two-lane bridges that cross over Cache Creek five miles east of Tehachapi as part of the Cache Creek Bridge Replacement Project. Drivers should expect lane closures with a slight detour and minimal delays 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Caltrans crews will be conducting miscellaneous utility work on the Highway 14 median from Purdy Ave. to Business 58. Traffic will encounter lane closures, but no anticipated delays from Sunday through Saturday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Caltrans advises that work schedules are subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather and other issues.
