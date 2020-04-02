Senior Justin Sample picks up his Chromebook

Senior Justin Sample picks up his Chromebook

California City High Senior Justin Sample picks up a Chromebook from Bilingual Aid Priscilla Perez at CCHS today. The school is checking out the laptops to seniors today until 2 p.m. California City High School Mojave Unified School District The computers are limited to one per household.

