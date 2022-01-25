City of California City operations will be impacted on Wednesday by a scheduled power outage. Southern California Edison will be doing scheduled maintenance work, which will shut off power at City Hall, located at 21000 Hacienda Blvd, on Wednesday, January 26th, from approximately 9:30am-6:30pm, and close down operations at City Hall for the duration of the outage. City Hall normal business operations will resume on Thursday, January 27th.
Police and Fire Department operations will be unaffected by the outage. The City's Parks and Recreations, Senior Center, OHV, and Public Works offices and programs will be open but may have limited computer access during the outage.
If you are affected by the outage and want to find out information on the status of your power being restored, please go to www.sce.com/outage-center and enter your address.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.