CALIF. CITY – The Calif. City Council held a special meeting on the evening of May 1st inside the council chambers; the meeting started at around 5:30pm.
And the meeting developed into more questions than answers.
After the mayor called the meeting to order, the Pledge, roll call and the adoption of the agenda, the meeting got underway.
The council met in closed session to discuss the following items: CS1 – Conference with Legal Counsel-Potential Exposure to Litigation of paragraph 2 of subsection d of section 54956.9 of the Municipal Code; CS2 – Public Employee Performance Evaluation; title: City Manager, CS3 – Public Employee Discipline/Dismissal/Release and CS4 – Public Employee Employment/Appointment; title: City Manager.
Under Adoption of the Agenda – this was done approximately 5-minutes after the meeting was called to order; the mayor simply said, “I’m okay with the agenda”. No vote adopting the agenda was taken.
Under Public Comments – the mayor called for any public comment at this time.
Shawn Bradley - couple questions here. So first off, congratulations; so, looks like we’re exposed to more litigation, but on CS2, I'm just kind of wondering who’s the city manager performance we’re evaluating. My understanding is you guys hired an acting city manager; that's what she signs documents or other agenda items that acting city managers do. I'm just kind of wondering if it pertains to her and if it does, is this typical for the city to do a performance evaluation after the 51-day mark? Secondly, when it comes to CS3 discipline, dismissal and release, if the city attorney could provide some sort of information on that type of situation.
The reason I'm asking for that is I'm just kind of curious; in the past month and a half, the city has like all these employees or discipline of the employees, I'm sure there might be some concerns there and on CS4 city manager. So, I guess I'll try to do a prediction of kind of like a lottery, if you will; so, if we're doing their performance evaluation on the acting city manager in the title CS4 to the employment of the city manager, I'm hoping the city is not indicating that they think somebody serving 51-days would be that best choice right now. I think that even within our normal city, you know, the kind of process where they're kind of like they have six months at least I think it says in the ordinance. So, my question is this, are you saying that we found somebody else because I know we haven't. I know that the mayor said he wanted to postpone the applications for city manager yet here we are. So, have we had more interviews that I missed the meeting on? Thank you. Transparency would be great as well.
Jeanie O'Laughlin – Thank you mayor and council; I’m not really sure but it’s kind of like what Shawn Bradley said; we’re not really sure what you all are discussing here but, it’s obvious that you’re discussing the city manager. I’m very surprised that you chose a person who is against cannabis; I’ve had a couple of calls from big cannabis companies in town and it looks like we could be facing more litigation.
We have potential litigation here. We have a wrongful termination that just occurred. The city is going to get sued again and again and again. This acting city manager hired an HR director that has no government experience, no big business experience and no HR experience and has already committed a couple of violations that hopefully nobody knows their violations and we won't get sued on those also. Uh, we've got lawsuits here. We've got lawsuits coming. This is a time in the city's history, especially since your, I believe the term was used reviewing insurance. We need a strong city manager to keep us out of trouble and to be able to carry the weight of almost all the directors because we're so limited in staffing, and I would strongly recommend you to reconsider bringing Dr. Hart back. We're going to pay far more in attorney fees and lawsuits than what you would ever have to pay Dr. Hart so, I would just ask you to please think about our city. These potential litigations are just the beginning, the things that are being done are not good for our city and we're depending on you to look after us and to take care of the city and make decisions that benefit our city, and I would just beg you to please bring back doctor hart thank you.
David Brottlund - mayor council; I don't normally say anything, and I was really hesitating on this one too because with these closed sessions speculation because the public doesn't really know what's going on in reference to, you know, CS1 through CS3 and that's fine. CS4 as stated by the others, I hope you are going down the path to do a proper hiring process for somebody outside the community and I have no idea of course because this is all been nontransparent into what we're actually going to see as far as speculation goes. The acting city manager has done a better job in keeping a stop gap going although the person is not qualified, but I want you guys to understand, the last time the council hired a non-qualified person, that person ended up, let's just say leaving and parting ways with the cities, and it cost us almost a half $1,000,000 to do that. So, I would respectfully hope that you are doing a proper consideration of all outside candidates. I'm totally on board with Jeanie O’Laughlin's comments of Dr. Hart as others, back when we were doing this initial hiring of the acting city manager. So, you all heard the vast majority of the people wanted to keep Dr Hart, which is an option. I agree once again it's an option for an outside person that's qualified and detached from local allegiances etcetera, so I'll leave it at that for now and thank you so much for listening.
Under Report out of Closed Session presented by City Attorney Victor Ponto - thank you mayor and council;
With respect to CS1; discussion was had about the cannabis industry and how to navigate compliance and enforcement with particular cannabis operators;
With respect to CS2; this item was discussed and agendized until acting city manager could have the opportunity to review and give feedback to the council and use the tools that the city had made available in order for her to do her job.
With respect to CS3; the unnamed employee was discussed, and this item was agendized and referred to the acting city manager in order to give her an opportunity to review and give feedback to council and to utilize the tools necessary in order for her to do her job.
With respect to CS4; that was agendized for the acting city manager to have an opportunity to give feedback on her experiences and desires and that she may need our tools to exercise her job and for the council to give some feedback on what they've observed.
Again, this was informal; there is no formal action being taken related to that and no further reportable action.
The mayor then called for any more comments from council members, which there were none; the meeting was then adjourned.
