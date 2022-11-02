Advisory: Traffic Fatality - Jaiden William Moore
DECEDENT’S NAME: Jaiden William Moore
CASE #: C03308-22
CITY OF RESIDENCE: Boron
AGE: 21 years
TYPE OF CASE: Traffic Fatality
DATE OF INCIDENT: November 1, 2022
TIME OF INCIDENT: 2315 hours
LOCATION: Northbound State Route 14 at Backus Road, Mojave
DATE OF DEATH: November 1, 2022
TIME OF DEATH: 2315 hours
PLACE OF DEATH: At the scene
INVESTIGATING AGENCY: California Highway Patrol- Bishop
DETAILS: Jaiden William Moore was the operator of a vehicle that collided with another vehicle. He was determined to be deceased on scene. A postmortem examination will be conducted to determine cause and manner of death.
COMMENTS: Next of kin was notified
DONNY YOUNGBLOOD, Sheriff-Coroner
CONTACT INFORMATION: California Highway Patrol - Bishop
PHONE: (760) 872-5150
