Advisory: Traffic Fatality - Jaiden William Moore

DECEDENT’S NAME: Jaiden William Moore

CASE #: C03308-22

CITY OF RESIDENCE: Boron

AGE: 21 years

TYPE OF CASE: Traffic Fatality

DATE OF INCIDENT: November 1, 2022

TIME OF INCIDENT: 2315 hours

LOCATION: Northbound State Route 14 at Backus Road, Mojave

DATE OF DEATH: November 1, 2022

TIME OF DEATH: 2315 hours

PLACE OF DEATH: At the scene

INVESTIGATING AGENCY: California Highway Patrol- Bishop

DETAILS: Jaiden William Moore was the operator of a vehicle that collided with another vehicle. He was determined to be deceased on scene. A postmortem examination will be conducted to determine cause and manner of death.

COMMENTS: Next of kin was notified

DONNY YOUNGBLOOD, Sheriff-Coroner

CONTACT INFORMATION: California Highway Patrol - Bishop

PHONE: (760) 872-5150

 

