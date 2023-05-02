Calif City Man arrested for Discharging Firearm

CALIF. CITY – The Calif. City Police Department arrested a man discharging a firearm in a residential neighborhood of the city; 20-year-old Kevin Steven was arrested on April 27th without incident.
According to the Calif. City Police Department Facebook page, on April 27th at approximately 10am, officers were called to a report of someone firing a gun. When officers arrived, they located Steven who fit the description given and he was detained. While officers were investigating the incident, it was revealed that Steven was in possession of a loaded 9-millimeter handgun, and he was the person who fired the weapon. It’s unknown at this time why Steven was firing or what he was firing at and there are no known victims.
Steven was placed under arrest on the charges of Willful Discharge of a Firearm, Carrying a Concealed Firearm on Person and Carrying a Loaded Firearm in Public
