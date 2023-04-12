CALIF. CITY – A town hall meeting concerning the Calif. City Special Tax took place on the evening of April 3rd inside the council chambers at city hall; the meeting got started around 5pm and lasted approximately 2 ½ hours.
After the meeting was called to order by Mayor Pro Tem Ron Smith, the Pledge/Invocation and roll call by the city clerk; the meeting got underway.
Acting City Manager Inge Elmes - So we're here tonight to discuss the special tax for a special Tax Town hall meeting and we're going to be opening the meeting for discussions so, Council just go ahead and begin discussions.
Mayor Pro Tem Ron Smith - I think everyone that is uh is here in chambers and everyone that is on zoom; none of us want to see our city destroyed. Sad to say, I have not spoken with anyone outside of city employees that gave me anything positive on the special tax. There's no question that we have to do something to see our town survive. At this time if the council would like to make any statements before we open things up for the public to make comments on this (council members had no comments). Before we go to the public, Chief Hightower or Chief Kosick; would either of you like to share or help guide our discussion or would you like give here?
Calif. City Police Chief Hightower - At this time we just kind of like to hear from the fire department side and we would like to hear from the public about any suggestions that they have questions, things that we can address is going to favor of you know how to approach this with the community. The fire chief had no comments at this time.
Mayor Pro Tem Smith – At this time, we’re going to open the meeting for public discussion.
Calif. City Resident #1 - Before we get into discussion, (Mayor Kulikoff arrived for the meeting at this time) it would be really helpful to me and probably to others in the public to get some information about exactly where we are, when the tax comes to an end and what potential effect is like percentage of our budget that comes from this tax currently. The money that came from cannabis would have a separate tax by now and that hasn't happened. But where are we in that process and where are the cannabis developments in their process and getting the money from that, because all of this stuff affects our understanding of future taxes and what might be required thank you.
Mayor Pro Tem Smith – I’d like to address your questions Mr. X; the taxes are up June 30, 2024, and this is not premature for us to be discussing it now. Back in 2012, the special tax changed from a supplemental tax to a public safety tax; the argument then, and will be now by a number, is that general taxes should pay for General Services. The issue that we have is we do not have enough general tax coming in to take care of other taxes and if we're going to have the level of service that we have, then we're going to have to supplement what we have coming in.
Calif. City Resident #1- OK, so you're saying that the special tax is a supplement tax?
Mayor Pro Tem Smith – inaudible
Calif. City Resident #1- Um, you know how much of the budget is currently covered from this tax? The hope was that cannabis revenues would come in and replace the tax to where are we in that process. And I think originally it was projected to be as much as seven million from this. I don't think we ever came close to it. So, I think before we can go on with more discussion to understand where we are with the current tax and the ending of it, it is helpful to me and to the public. Thank you.
Shawn Bradley - Before we get started, I just want to confirm a few quick things. The agenda item that would have been made to the public only stipulates that this meeting is to discuss ways of basically Community outreach regarding the special tax. The other thing I'm wondering about the agenda, it says before everything happens, it's a regular meeting at 5, even though it's a town hall and if that's the case, there's a disclaimer at the bottom of your agenda if you look at it and it says that it was put on the city website within 24 hours and because we're using the term regular meeting it requires a 72 hour notice; so outside of that potential Brown Act violation I just want to make sure that the city is sticking to only the specific agenda items specified on the agenda that was a public meeting.
City Clerk - OK, Shawn Bradley, it was actually posted a week prior and then I have a notification on your town hall.
Shawn Bradley went back and forth concerning the city agenda and its posting to the public on the city website then, the meeting continued.
DJ Twohig - thank you Mayor Kulikoff and council you can hear me, OK? I happen to have years of study, more than my 10 years of sitting on the board of directors and I've been studying this matter for almost 30 years and the consequence of this matter. So, I hope that you'll take these comments and treat them for the amount of effort that has been put into them to make them not only source data but literal economic policy conclusions that should help guide the first.
I'll start with the word outreach. I think that's the wrong word. I don't think that it could be anymore inaccurate than outreach. The parcel tax is literally an immoral scam perpetrated against landowners who are not even allowed to vote on the tax? Definitely anti American and it has a destructive influence on the community. Very little effort, very little effort at all, has gone into growing the tax base necessary for the general service in the general fund and you see that perpetuated year after year; not much effort hardly in any town hall meetings to address the growth that we need, but we have lots of town hall meetings about special tax.
Additionally, other than the scam that has been perpetrated on the taxpayers, what has this Council done, if anything, to create a benefit for owning property in the city? I don't see any benefit at all to the property owners who have put hundreds of millions of dollars in parcel taxes. I don't see the Council following the California Constitution under Article 13D, levying excessive taxes more than the voters approve. Do you have actual any knowledge at all in property rights? Do you have any outreach at all to taxpayer organizations to understand what property rights even are before you consider an attack that might be appropriate? I hear that this Council may not have the education. The alertness. to even position themselves to make a good decision those are my position yourselves. You need to open your minds up to lots of different opportunities to have a general tax to pay for General Services and get off this immoral scam. There are opportunities to have what's called a uniform levy for the owner. Every parcel pays a general tax. If you're going to stick it to the landowners, maybe consider sticking it to them one more time. Instead of having a levy against every property that is regressive and destructive.
The last thing is there are some jurisdictions that levy a parcel tax based on the square footage. We don't have a tremendous amount of square footage here and so I don't think that would generate what's necessary, but a uniform levy per owner might generate a supplemental tax as necessary. If you look at yourself sitting in your chair, you're not going to move from chair to chair and have an emergency. The property owner is not going to move from one parcel to the next and have an emergency. And so, if you're funding public safety with this additional special parcel tax on top of a general tax, consider physically there's one human being. One human being can't move from parcel to parcel to parcel and have an emergency and those are the reasons that I don't support a parcel tax.
I would suggest if you're going to stick it to the landowners that you stick it to them one time and not every time for every vacant piece away. I was buying properties in California City in 1986. and they were worth more in 1986 than they are today. You are responsible to the landowners and taxpayers. You really need to come up with a better plan. This is not a good plan and all the excuses about growing the tax base ought to make each of you ashamed that you do not have an opportunity to grow the tax base that's even reasonable or practical. I am available to you if you have additional questions. I do wish you all good luck. I've sent emails to the mayor and to the city manager.
City Attorney Victor Ponto - so can you please send me what Mr. Twohig sent you at your earliest convenience. For Mr. Twohig, we don't have a plan yet. That's what we're attempting to do. So, we're not presenting a plan.
Mayor Pro Tem Smith - Staff had added a statement engaging the city in discussing ideas on how the city should do public outreach for the special tax. Mr. Bradley wants to make sure we are not violating the agenda by discussing something more than public outreach, but it does state; when discussing ideas and how the city should public outreach special taxes, are we able to discuss the special tax in generalities or do we have to deal specifically?
Victor Ponto - I think in some form you're going to have an umbrella, right? So, we do have that original ask about it being outreach. There's going to be penumbras within that and there may be hey, what are your concerns related to that? That we need to do as part of public outreach, we want to get feedback from you so that we can figure out how we're going to tackle this and present it going forward to the city. So, I don't think it's strictly as narrow as public outreach, which firm should we hire to help us with that? And I don't think that was what was on your mind when you were proposing that correct. To gather public feedback in order for the council and the community to engage and address that through outreach, what we need to be cognizant of #1 where the Council's coming from and #2 where the public's coming from so that we can be responsive to the concerns as we go down the road to potentially putting this on a ballot and consider it and get everybody the information that they need.
Tami Johnson - First I'd like to know why Mr. Ponto isn’t here this evening and how much exactly we are paying him for a town hall; he's supposed to be here from meetings and we're wasting money not having his presence.
Victor Ponto - I'm doing it for free on my time.
Tami Johnson - That's actually good to know. Second, I campaigned for that last tax. I went out in a golf cart with Christy and drove around town and talked to neighbors and talked to businesses and it took three tries on that last one and I'm telling you guys, if you want this special tax to pass, you need to be on it, and I mean right now.
Shawn Bradley - I'm sure you've actually took a look at the agenda; it literally states discussing ideas on how the city should do public outreach for this special tax.
Victor Ponto - Mr. Bradley, in response to that what I would say is in order for the council to be informed on how to do public outreach, we need to know what the concerns are so the members of the community and the members of the council know in order to formulate how we're going to proceed. We're concerned about health, safety and welfare, we're worried about parcel taxes and other taxes and to get that data point to know what we need to address as we go down the road.
Mr. Ponto and Mr. Bradley continued a lengthy discussion on the public outreach issue then the meeting continued.
Mr. Bradley - So really the only way to outreach someone right is to correct things. Six broken promises from the initial tax that was sold to the public. You know, with that Citizens Advisory Group, the group that would be overlooking that special tax; money that clearly got disbanded at some point in time and never was brought back. I specifically raised this question. Would you support another special tax? It doesn't matter what plan you're going to sell that they just find one specific issue and that's enough for them to say no. You know, like for me, I will not support one.
The reason I specifically will not support one, no matter what plan is sold to me is because of how a Council member has been treated and I feel that the other Council members are overstepping their boundaries. They're wasting excessive money to go on crusades; that's wasting money that would be tax revenue that you're asking us to pay for.
We're watching council meetings, or what everyone's been telling you that's been bothering them and you need to start tackling them. We do vote for you, but we also are the voters of the special tax, and if it doesn't pass, the public's going to blame the council for not being able to sell the plan or deliver on the broken promises because Council after Council people get mixed information; they see the city just doesn't care. You know people aren't really seeing a change. You can go ahead and fix Desert Jade, that's great as the seniors need a place to live, but we've all known this should have been happening almost a year ago, if not longer. We need to have a plan in place, we need to adhere to it and the public needs to start seeing some movement and some of the ways to move around that. So, I just want you all to take into consideration that the council really has a lot of work to do.
Mayor Pro Tem Smith – Thank you for your comments, Mr. Bradley.
During the next 2 hours, the council and members of the public expressed their opinions and grievances on the special taxes; then towards the end of the meeting, a Calif. City resident asked a curious question to the council.
Calif. City Resident #2 - Thank you, Mayor Kulikoff; I just wanted to ask if this was okay for the police chief, the Fire Chief and the city manager to have a meeting amongst themselves to go over the prior year's budgets to try to do some type of forecast for the Council and also the citizens and then let those three do a presentation to you guys and us because that's really the starting base of the special tax, in addition to, I think something that would sell better to the citizens instead of calling it a “special tax” is maybe calling it a police and fire tax. Thank you, that's all my comments and thank you guys for your time.
Shawn Bradley made the final public comment for the evening then, Mayor Kulikoff called for any more public comments; then he asked for a motion and second to adjourn the meeting just before 7:30pm.
