The following is the crime data report for the Mojave area for the month of Aug. according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; the geocode address level is approximately 100%.
1st - Death: other and Shoot at Inhabited Dwelling/Vehicle/Etc, 1500 block of Barstow Road
2nd – Force or Assault w/Deadly Weapon not Firearm: Great Bodily Injury Likely, 15500 block of O Street, Exhibit Firearm, 15500 block of K Street and Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 15900 block of L Street
3rd – Vehicle Theft: Trailer, 16100 block of K Street, Battery on Person, 1700 block of Hwy. 58, Obstruct/Resist/Delay Public/Peace Officer/EMT, 15500 block of Allie Street and Force or Assault w/Deadly Weapon not Firearm: Great Bodily Injury Likely, 15900 block of K Street
4th – 2 calls for Attempted Operate Vehicle w/out Owners Consent, 2300 block of Hwy. 58 and Arson: Property, 2300 block of Hwy 58
5th – Force or Assault w/Deadly Weapon not Firearm: Great Bodily Injury Likely, 15300 block of Blackfield Street and Vehicle Theft: Trailer, 3200 block of Gregory Drive
6th - Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant, 15500 block of M Street
11th – Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 2100 block of Hwy 58
12th - Evade Peace Officer, Mono Street/K Street.
16th - Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize, 8500 block of Oak Creek Road and Burglary: 1st Degree, 16100 block of H Street.
18th - Cause Harm/Death of Elder/Dependent Adult, 15600 block of L Street, Force or Assault w/Deadly Weapon not Firearm: Great Bodily Injury Likely, 2300 block of Hwy 58 and Carjacking, 2300 block of Hwy 58
22nd – Possess Controlled Substance Paraphernalia, 2300 block of Hwy 58 and Willful Cruelty to Child, 3300 block of Huber Ave.
23rd - Missing Person, 3400 block of Douglas Ave and GTA (Grand Theft Auto) Recovery other Agency, 1700 block of Hwy 58
24th – Missing Person, 15700 block of O Street
26th Purse Snatch, 15600 block of Hwy 58
28th - Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 16900 block of Hwy 58
