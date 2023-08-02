BORON - A Books in Motion event was held at the Boron Library on the afternoon of July 28th where dozens of four on kids came out to see a skit which was performed. The event took place beginning at 3:00 PM.
Mojave area resident Heather Benes and the “Ragtag Revels” performed a dance skit to the book Stone Soup. After the performance, Boron kids were allowed to sum up and learn the dance that was performed by the Ragtime Revels.
Other East Kern and High Desert branches of the Kern County Library took place in the Books in Motion performances. On July 7th, a Books in Motion performance Dance was performed by J & M Dance Center in Tehachapi to the book Sweet Dance Party, on July 17th, the Mojave branch hosted J&M Dance Center as they performed the Sweet Dance Party. On July 24th, the Mojave branch hosted a performance by Heather Benes and the East Kern Ragtag Revels to Stone Soup; then on July 25th, the Rosamond branch also hosted Heather Benes and the Eastern Ragtag Revels to Stone Soup. On July 26th, the California City Branch hosted Heather and the East Kern Ragtime Revels as they performed Stone Soup; The Ridgecrest Branch of the Kern County Library also hosted Heather and the Eastern Ragtime Rebels on July 27th when they performed Stone Soup and on July 28th, the Boron Branch of the Kern County Library hosted Heather and the East Kern Rag Time Rebels as they also performed Stone Soup.
Books in Motion, Dance and Literacy is an award nominated, evidence-based summer reading program that uses dance to promote literacy by focusing on Common Core standards for reading literature with the goal of reducing summer slump by encouraging reading and promoting healthy living through movement and dance. The Eastern County Dance Organization, Tehachapi based J&M Dance Center and Mojave based Heather beans and the Eastern Ragtime Rebels took the dance companies To six different high desert libraries. heather has participated every year in the books and motion since the program was launched in 2016 and this will be Mindy Schiefelbein’s (owner of the J and M Dance Center in Tehachapi) first time participating in the program.
The 7th Annual Books in Motion program is made possible through the creative vision of Kern County dance artists, nine contractors. Kern County dance organizations have been working since the spring in order to bring books to life through delightful performances and skilled choreography. Aloha Entertainment, Bakersfield City Ballet, Civic Dance Center, DAT Krew, Heather Benes and the East Kern Ragtime Revels, J and M Dance Center, McLaughlin Dance Collective, Spotlight Dance Academy, and Spotlight Academy of the Arts will all be featured this summer with 31 performances throughout 17 library locations.
The Books in Motion program had reached over 8000 children and has given away nearly 4500 free books since 2016. Books in Motion is made possible by generous support from 23 ABC, Arts Council of Kern County, California Arts Council, Chevron, Kern Family Healthcare, Junior League of Bakersfield, the Robert Grimm Family Foundation and the Wonderful Company.
The more information on the books in motion to the Kern County Library or any of the dance performances, contact them at www.kerndance.org/BIM or e-mail them at info@kerndance.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.