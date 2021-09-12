Honoring the Fallen


September 12, 2021 | View Online

McCarthy attends the Parade of 1,000 Flags in Ridgecrest.

Neighbors,

September 11, 2001 will forever be one of the darkest days in our history. But it was a day that started like any other.

Kids went to school. Commuters hit rush hour traffic. And millions of Americans headed to work.

Only the cowards who chose to harm us knew of the terror that would unfold. The enemy attacked us at home, forever changing life as we knew it.

Nearly 3,000 innocent people lost their lives that day. 

We will never forget the victims on American Airlines Flights 11 and 77 and United Airlines Flights 175 and 93.

We will never forget our brave first responders who -- inspired by a sense of duty and a love for humanity -- gave their lives for strangers.

And we will never forget the civilians who ran towards the chaos to help their neighbors.

McCarthy attends 9/11 20th Anniversary Closing Ceremony with the Bakersfield Fire Department, first responders, and servicemembers.


Twenty years ago, we saw true evil -- an evil that wanted to destroy us. But good people become heroes in hard times, and that is exactly how Americans responded. We comforted our neighbors. Churches flung open their doors and we flocked in, calling out to God for help and hope. And family members supported each other that day and throughout the difficult times that followed.

We stood together UNITED, proud to be Americans, our flag fittingly displayed in homes across the country in honor of those who lost their lives.  

Two decades later, across our country and especially in a place as patriotic as our community, we will ALWAYS remember and honor those who were taken from us in the attack and those who made the ultimate sacrifice to help their fellow neighbors, friends, and complete strangers that terrible day and in its aftermath in foreign lands. 

Together we can continue honoring the memories of the fallen by caring for our neighbors and commemorating September 11th as a National Day of Service and Remembrance.

May God bless our fallen Americans and the United States of America,

