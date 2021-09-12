Honoring the Fallen

McCarthy attends 9/11 20th Anniversary Closing Ceremony with the Bakersfield Fire Department, first responders, and servicemembers.
Twenty years ago, we saw true evil -- an evil that wanted to destroy us. But good people become heroes in hard times, and that is exactly how Americans responded. We comforted our neighbors. Churches flung open their doors and we flocked in, calling out to God for help and hope. And family members supported each other that day and throughout the difficult times that followed.
We stood together UNITED, proud to be Americans, our flag fittingly displayed in homes across the country in honor of those who lost their lives.
Two decades later, across our country and especially in a place as patriotic as our community, we will ALWAYS remember and honor those who were taken from us in the attack and those who made the ultimate sacrifice to help their fellow neighbors, friends, and complete strangers that terrible day and in its aftermath in foreign lands.
Together we can continue honoring the memories of the fallen by caring for our neighbors and commemorating September 11th as a National Day of Service and Remembrance.
May God bless our fallen Americans and the United States of America,
