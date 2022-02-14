“American Legion Helmet for Heroes
Your bet your change will help a Vet
Veterans helping Veterans today and Tomorrow”
Some paid with the Ultimate sacrifice and some are still sacrificing, this program is geared towards helping both the Veterans and their families, through donations made possible with the Helmet banks.
In 2018 California American Legion started helmets for heroes’ program, the bank is in the shape of a WWII GI helmet.
The program is ran by CAL-Var, California Veterans Affairs and Rehabilitation a Cal charitable Corporation a 501(c) (3) under the American Legion of California.
While the Program can be used to help with emergency situations such as Paying rent, car payment, utilities etc. The priority mission is to help those Veterans with legitimate disability claims with life time solutions, such as proper treatment and therapy both physically and mentally, as well as help with suicide prevention. They also help ease the transition from Military to Civilian life as it can sometimes be a tough change for many.
If your company or Business would like to help support your local Veterans by placing a helmet in your establishment You can contact your local American Legion.
