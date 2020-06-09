BAKERSFIELD – A California City man who was accused and found guilty of Sexual Abuse received a sentence of 145 years to Life when he appeared in a Bakersfield court room on June 2nd.
According to court records, 51-year old Clifford Lamont Bunn was sentenced to 145 years to Life in Wasco State Prison with 525 days credit and fined $1,230 after he was found guilty of several counts of Sexual Abuse of a Child 10 years old or Younger.
As we reported on March 22nd; Mr. Bunn appeared for a Pre Preliminary Hearing on March 13th and was being held in lieu of over $3 million, a jury trial for Bunn started on Oct. 28, 2019 and continued until he was found guilty on all charges on Feb. 4, 2020; Bunn was scheduled to be sentenced on March 17th however, due to the COVID-19 outbreak and Calif. state mandated “Safer at Home” order from Governor Newsom, his sentencing was continued until June 2nd. The Bunn family is relieved at the sentence and has no comments at this time
