CALIF. CITY – The East Kern Health Care District held a Special Meeting on the evening of July 18th inside their meeting room. The meeting got underway just after 5pm.
After President Karen Macedonio called the meeting to order, the Pledge and roll call (director Patrick was absent), the meeting got underway.
Approval of the Agenda – director Richard Macedonio motioned and director Ruby Foley seconded to approve the agenda as presented; motion carried.
Under Public comment - none were given at this time.
Under Public Presentation/Community Announcements – (this item was actually done before the meeting adjourned) Patti Orr announced the upcoming Youth Summer Jam 2023 sponsored by Mothers of Mojave on July 22nd from 12-7pm, the Calif. City Chamber of Commerce Breakfast Brew meeting on July 27th from 8-9am, the Safe Haven Kids League of Calif. City annual Back to School Backpack Giveaway on Aug. 12th from 1-5pm at the Strata Center and the Safe Haven Kids League of Calif. City Annual Food and Toy Giveaway coming on Dec. 9th from 1-5pm at the Strata Center
Under Consent Calendar – director Richard Macedonio motioned and director Lois Peralta seconded to approve CC1; Vendor Checks for a total of $6,520.63, ACH Payments for the total amount of $1,602.52 and Debit Card Payments to Calif. City TV and Appliance, USPS and the East Kern Economic Alliance and CC2; Approval of the Meeting Minutes (with corrections if needed) dated July 5th; motion carried.
Under Closed Session - CS1; Conference with real property negotiations, the address is 9300 N. Loop, agency negotiator is district counsel Alex Lemieux, negotiating parties are Bartz Altadonna Healthcare and price, terms or both are under negotiation and CS2; conference with real property negotiators, property address is 9300 N. Loop, agency negotiator is district negotiator Alex Lemieux and negotiating party is Ridgecrest Regional Hospital; price, terms or both are under negotiation.
Dist. Counsel Alex Lemieux - The board met in closed session for two items, CS1 Conference with real property negotiator pursuant to government code section 54956.8. The property address is 9300 N loop, agency negotiator District Council Alex, negotiating parties are Bartz Altadonna Healthcare and under negotiation is price and terms or both and the board took no reportable action. Under CS2, conference with real property negotiator pursuant to government code section 54956.8; the property address 9300 N. Loop, negotiator was District Counsel Alex Lemieux, negotiating parties Ridgecrest Regional Hospital under negotiation was the price, terms or both and the board took no reportable action. This concludes the Council’s closed session report.
Under Continuing Business – CB1 EKHCD Property Appraisal and Rental Market Information Contract Approval; the board discussed reappraisal on the vacant property at N. Loop due to the current appraisal being out of date and the district needs to consider hiring someone to perform a new appraisal. According to President Karen Macedonio, the issue is that the appraisal/valuation of the property is outdated so the district needs an up-to-dated appraisal of the property for the current value.
President Macedonio – “The appraisal that was done several years ago is no longer useful to determine what the current market rate is; we need to figure out what the current market value of the property is and what the appraisal would be for.” A motion by director Lois Peralta and second by director Ruby Foley was heard; motion carried, CB 2; Protective Fencing-8051-8101 Bay Avenue; director Richard Macedonio presented this item to the directors informing them of the continued public use the trash bins and homeless sleeping in and around the area.
President Macedonio - We are not asking for a motion or vote because we have found out that protective fencing is not practical. Some discussion was heard concerning this item then it was onto District Updates.
Under District Updates - Presidents Comments; Karen Macedonio said she and director Ruby Foley will be working on strategic plans and evaluations then bring their written report back before the board, Staff Updates; director BJ Lindsay, “I wanted to update a couple of things. One of the items that I'm trying to finish with when I was working with Anthony Myers with seniors is updating various questions and helping them with different things. A couple of our research items have been completely finished and we'll have the information available at our next meeting.” She also stated that she had found CPR training in Bakersfield but due to director Patrick being absent, this item was put on hold and tabled until the next meeting, Facilities Updates; director Richard Macedonio, “On North Loop we have installed enclosure around the trash cans on the West side of the 9300 block and we have enclosed the passageway. The people who are doing the gardening are a husband and wife and she said it was very frightening because they would be doing the cleaning and finding somebody sleeping. We took care of that immediately.”
Future Agenda Items - We got a legal name change going on here and this will be an elected officer who is changing her surname and discussion for CPR Training.
Under Director Comments/AB1234 Reports – none were given at this time; however, it was announced that the next meeting is scheduled for Aug. 1st at 5pm. After all the business was concluded, the meeting adjourned at approximately 6:36pm.
