CCCC names Griffin interim dean of Career Technical Education (CTE)

Cerro Coso Community College has named Nicole Griffin as the interim dean for Career Technical Education.
Griffin has served as the Program Manager for the college’s Incarcerated Student Education Program (ISEP), and the high school dual enrollment program since 2017. Prior to that, she served as a CTE liaison for Cerro Coso in the Tehachapi area and as a web content editor in the Marketing and Public Relations unit of Bakersfield College.
One of the missions of Cerro Coso Community College is to remain responsive to local workforce needs and offer programs of study that meets those needs. Griffin’s many skills, abilities, and pleasant personality make her an outstanding choice to continue to move the college forward until a new dean is selected.
Griffin holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from San Diego State University, a Multi-Subjects Teaching Credential from California State University Monterey Bay, and a Masters of Public Policy from the Panetta Institute of Public Policy from California State University Monterey Bay.
“We are very excited to have Nicole onboard in the office of instruction and know she will do a great job,” said Dr. Corey Marvin, Vice President of Instruction.
As for the work that waits for her in the office of the dean, Griffin looks forward to working with local business and industry to assess and meet local workforce needs.
The Kern Community College District (KCCD) will do a nationwide search to permanently replace the position.
