Stone Soup” written by Marcia Brown and performed by Heather Benes and the East Kern RagTag Revels is VERY DELICIOUS and has us wanting to read MORE!! 🥣🪨📚💃🏽🕺🏼
First published in 1947, Marcia Brown’s retelling of a French folktale is a classic. Three soldiers visit a French village and the peasants, seeing them coming, suddenly become very busy, for soldiers are often hungry. All their food is hidden under mattresses or in barns. Will they be able to feed their guests? Could stones work? Visit Books in Motion to find out!
Books in Motion is an award-nominated, evidence-based FREE summer program that encourages reading through dancing!! Learn more at www.kerndance.org/BIM.
The Books in Motion program features:
💃 A live dance performance (in English, Spanish, and American Sign Language) based upon well-known children’s books.
🕺A mini dance class where children will learn a short dance that coincides with the book’s theme.
✂️ A crafting session to reinforce the book’s theme and promote role playing.
📕 A FREE BOOK to encourage reading at home.
Books in Motion is not a one time experience, children are invited to attend as many shows as possible!
KDA is grateful for our presenting partner - Kern County Library.
👏🏼Books in Motion is generously supported by 23ABC, Arts Council of Kern County, California Arts Council, Chevron, Kern Family Health Care, Junior League of Bakersfield, Robert Grimm Family Foundation, and the Wonderful Company. @23abcnews @artscouncilofkern @calartscouncil @chevron @kern_family_health_care @jlbakersfield @thewonderfulcompany
👉 For more information visit www.kerndance.org/BIM
