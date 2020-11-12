CALIFORNIA CITY — An update by Kern County Elections Department continues to support faces on the California City city council.
The update was posted at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 12.
The unofficial results show Jeanie O’Laughlin maintaining a solid lead for mayor, with 1,395 votes, or 37.82% of the vote. Councilman Nick Lessenevitch, who still has two years left on his term, came in second at little over 10 percentage points behind, or 27.76%, earning 1,024 votes. Mayor Pro Tem Don Parris was third with 472 votes, incumbent Mayor Chuck McGuire with 448 votes and candidate Samuel Pope, Sr. with 350 votes
Karen Macedonio and planning commission chair Jim Creighton also maintain their leads for the two available full-term city council seats. Macedonio earned 2,156 votes, or 40.83% of those cast, followed by Creighton with 1,717 votes. Incumbent Councilman Ron Smith trailed in third with 1,408 votes, or 26.66% of the vote.
In the bid for the short-term council seat, businessman Kelly Kulikoff pulled ahead of candidate Kim Welling in the most recent update. Kulikoff, as of Thrusday, was ahead with 1,228 votes (34.71% of the vote) to Welling’s 1,181 votes (33.38%). In third place was LaMiya Patrick with 662 votes and Marcus Fair with 467 votes.
In other local races, some candidates still maintain their lead from the initial results reported following the Nov. 3 election.
For the two available Mojave Unified School District governing board seats, incumbent and current board president Larry Adams remains in the lead with 2,012 votes (or 27.29%), followed by candidate Brandon Tate with 1,607 votes (21.8%). Candidate Carolinda Fleming came in third with 1,371 votes, followed by incumbent Toni Evans with 1,282 votes and Rueben Garcia with 1,101 votes.
Three new faces are still in the making for the Mojave Air and Space Port board of directors since the Nov. 10 update.
Candidate Robert Morgan leades with 2,380 votes, or 24.74%, followed by Chuck Coleman with 2,132 votes (22.16%). For the third seat, candidate Diane Barney maintains a scant 19-vote lead over incumbent David Evans; Barney earned 1,355 votes while Evans has 1,336 votes. Trailing behind are incumbents Terry Allred (1,231 votes) and Andrew Parker (1,185 votes).
For the two seats on the Southern Kern Unified School District board of trustees in Rosamond, candidate Robert Vincelette holds his lead with 3,759 votes (42.9% of the ballot), while incumbent Carol Robinson appears to keep her slim lead with 2,529 votes (37.76%); candidate Dewine Moore has 2,474 votes.
Kern County Elections still has to verify signatures on tens of thousands of mail-in ballots and count them, according to Mary Bedard, the county auditor-controller and registrar of voters.
Bedard told Bakersfield media on Wednesday that tallying the remaining ballots may not be completed until the weekend or early next week.
"I know everybody is concerned," Bedard said. "We're running through as fast as we can with the space we have and equipment we have."
The Bakersfield Californian reported that Counting paper ballots is a multistep process that is painstaking, humble work in some ways and completely automated in others. To be sure, it is a far cry from the speed of counting votes that have been cast on a machine in-person.
According to the Californian one of the first steps in the process is to run the sealed envelopes containing the ballots through a machine which scans the signature on the outside of the envelope. (While drop boxes for mail-in ballots were made available throughout the county, Bedard said most ballots arrived through the mail.)
The next step is one of the biggest and most time-consuming, and has taken up much of the work in the days after Election Day. Teams of staffers visually comparing the signatures on each mail ballot against one on file for that voter.
"We can't start counting until we finish looking at signatures," Bedard told the Californian.
