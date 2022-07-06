CALIFORNIA CITY – The city council will hire from an outside company to run the public works department.
During the regular meeting June 28, the council unanimously voted to enter a contract with Gouveia Engineering, for an interim public works director.
Public works has been without a permanent department head since September 2021, after former public works director Joe Barragan was terminated from his position by former Interim City Manager Anne Ambrose.
Chief Water Operator Amo Meza filled in the position for several months before the position was left vacant again.
“Staff is continuing with an open recruitment and looking for viable candidates for the position,” City Manager Doug Dunford said.
According to the staff report, the fiscal impact will be no more than $30,000 and will be paid through the water and sewer funds.
Dunford agreed to give an update on all recruitment efforts during the next council meeting.
