BORON - The Boron Aerospace Museum has announced that they will be hosting a Craft Fair on June 3rd from 10am - 4pm inside the grounds of the museum. The museum is inviting everyone to come on out and show off some talent. The address for the event is 26922 Twenty Mule Team Road; right next door to the Twenty Mule Team Museum.
The fair will feature home made crafts, food (courtesy of the Boron Chamber of Commerce), drinks and much more; all vendors are asked to provide a $20 donation for vendor space which will go to the museum and set-up for the craft fair will begin at 8:30am.
For more information or to sign-up as a vendor, please contact Allison at 1-661-942-5182 and leave your name, number and a brief message so she can return your call.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.