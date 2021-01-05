BAKERSFIELD – A Rosamond man who pled No Contest to Unlawful Sex was sentenced to Wasco State Prison when he appeared in a Bakersfield courtroom on Dec. 23rd; 40-year old Franklin Woodrow Smith was sentenced to 2 years (with 8 days credit for timed served) and fined $370.
As we last reported back in Jan., Smith was arrested after an alleged molestation of a 14-year old acquaintance in California City, which occurred in Sept. 2019; his charges included Child Molestation, Ongoing Rape and False Imprisonment. Smith posted $100,000 bail while awaiting his fate.
Smith appeared for a Felony Arraignment in Mojave on several sex charges in Sept. 2019 and after several Preliminary, Set Preliminary Hearing Dates and delays due to COVID-19, the case was moved to Bakersfield where Smith was arraigned again on Aug. 7, 2020. A Jury Trial was scheduled for Oct. 19th however, Smith pled No Contest to Unlawful Sexual Intercourse on Oct. 15th and the other charges were dismissed. Smith will most likely be on Felony Parole when he’s released from prison and have to register as a Sex Offender when he’s released from prison.
