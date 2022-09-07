Hi this is Jose Kachirisky manager at Tropicana Supermarket California City I just wanted to say we did not have nothing to do with all that credit card fraud going on they did find the keypad and behalf of me in the store I just want to say we apologize for the inconvenience we are taking precaution so now more seriously if anything happen to your credit cards or your debit cards or EBT cards just go file a police report .We are working with the police right now￼ thank you so much and we hope to see everyone back at our store God blessed you .

