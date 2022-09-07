Hi this is Jose Kachirisky manager at Tropicana Supermarket California City I just wanted to say we did not have nothing to do with all that credit card fraud going on they did find the keypad and behalf of me in the store I just want to say we apologize for the inconvenience we are taking precaution so now more seriously if anything happen to your credit cards or your debit cards or EBT cards just go file a police report .We are working with the police right now￼ thank you so much and we hope to see everyone back at our store God blessed you .
A message from the Tropicana Supermarket Manager
- Neighborhood/ Business Watch of California City
-
- Updated
- 0
Tags
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- Cal City yet to set town hall for Grand Jury
- Week 3 East Kern High School Volleyball Scores and Games on Tap
- A message from the Tropicana Supermarket Manager
- Consumers advised to be prepared for possible outages Power grid narrowly averted outages Monday; Tuesday likely to be tighter
- One Book Project Selection & Events!
- A do-or-die day for California's power grid
- Fle alert extended
- Patriot Day in the Park
Today's e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- California City area Arrests for Aug.
- Boron area Arrests and Court Appearances for Aug.
- 8-minute Solar Energy Back to School Backpack Giveaway held in Boron
- Minerals found in the High Desert – Part 2 of a 4 Part Story
- Kern County officials educate public on Measure K
- Patriot Day in the Park
- Advisory: Human remains found
- Consumers advised to be prepared for possible outages Power grid narrowly averted outages Monday; Tuesday likely to be tighter
- Council discusses Legends, Desert Jade properties
- The story behind the Tehachapi Mountain Range
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.