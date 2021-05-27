The following is a list of Tehachapi area arrests for the month of April according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
29-year old Nancy King was arrested in San Luis Obispo County (San Luis Obispo County Sheriff) on April 3rd on Suspicion of Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant.
45-year old Rudy Flores was arrested in Los Angeles County (Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff) on April 2nd on Suspicion of Possess a Controlled Substance for Sale.
29-year old Robert Beaver was arrested on April 2nd on Suspicion of Inflict Injury on Elder Adult.
65-year old John Barnum was arrested on April 3rd on Suspicion of Assault w/Deadly Weapon or Assault w/Force Likely to Produce Great Bodily Injury.
24-year old Blake Reed was arrested by Bakersfield Police on April 3rd on Suspicion of Receiving or Concealing Stolen Property, Drive while License Suspended for Reckless Driving, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Display of License Plates.
58-year old Jeffrey White was arrested in San Bernardino County (San Bernardino County Sheriff) on April 8th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs.
25-year old Rolando Rodriguez was arrested on April 12th on Suspicion of Possession of Narcotic Controlled Substance, Drive While License Suspended and Lighting during Darkness.
31-year old Nicole R. Pozick was arrested by Bakersfield Police on April 8th on Suspicion of Possession of Controlled Substance and WARRANT: Warrants or Holds Only.
52-year old David Ariola was arrested in Riverside County (Robert Presley DC – Sheriff) on April 15th on Suspicion of Violation Parole: Felony.
67-year old Rector Peterson was arrested on April 17th on Suspicion of Rape: Victim Incapable of Consent.
34-year old Shane Holland was arrested on April 18th on Suspicion of Drive While License Suspended and Display of License Plates.
25-year old Stephen Christy was arrested by Bakersfield Police on April 18th on Suspicion of Possess a Firearm and Controlled Substances, Possession of Controlled Substance, Possess a Controlled Substance for Sale, Possess Marijuana 28.5 grams or less, Under Influence of Controlled Substance w/Firearm, Resist/Obstruct/Delay Peace Officer, Street Terrorism, Addict in Possession of Firearm, Possession of Ammunition, Carrying Loaded Firearm on Person or in Vehicle While in Public Place and Change/Alter/Remove/Obliterate ID Marks on Firearm; he was arrested again on April 19th on Suspicion of Violation Parole: Felony.
21-year old Sarah Ann tucker was arrested in Los Angeles County (Azusa Police) on April 14th on Suspicion of Burglary.
20-year old Brock Moore was arrested in Los Angeles County (Azusa Police) on April 14th on Suspicion of Battery.
72-year old Bobby Harold Maxwell was arrested in Tulare County (Porterville CHP) on April 24th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
58-year old Jeffrey S. Whites was arrested by Mojave CHP on April 24th on Suspicion of WARRANT: Warrants or Holds Only.
20-year old Savannah M. Shaffer was arrested by Mojave CHP on April 25th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
23-year old Manuel Palacios was arrested on April 28th on Suspicion of Contempt of Court: Disobey Court Order/Process and Drive While License Suspended for Drunk Driving.
