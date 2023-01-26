Is Pete the Cat your BFF? Is Dog Man your hero? Do you wear a Mockingjay over your heart? Do you love Mr. Darcy most ardently? Want to give Legolas a Tolkien of your affection? Would you fight a war for Feyre Archeron? Do you a-dumbledore Luna Lovegood? Celebrate your love of reading this Valentine's Day!
The Kern County Library invites you to express your love to your favorite fictional character by making a Bookentine's Day Card! Join us at any one of our twenty-two library locations to make your custom Valentine's Day Card; all supplies will be provided. You can choose to keep your artwork, share it with the ones you love, or leave it at the library for your favorite book character.
Drop in to your local Kern County Library February 1st- February 14th to make your favorite character a Bookentine!
Click here for Kern County Library hours and locations.
For more information, visit kernlibrary.org
