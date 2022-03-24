The following is the crime data report for the Rosamond area for the month of Feb. according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; the geocode address level is approximately 97.7% with approximately 43 calls for service.
1st – 2 calls for Missing Person, 1200 block of Rosamond Blvd, Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize, 2900 block of Rosamond Blvd, Battery on Person, 2600 block of Diamond Street and Vandalism: Deface Property, 2900 block of Sierra Hwy.
2nd – Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 2300 block of Travertine Street, Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 1700 block of Center Street and Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 3000 block of 25th Street.
3rd – Theft by Use of Access Card Information, 3300 block of 15th Street, Danger to Self: Protective Custody, 3300 block of 15th Street and Missing Person, 1000 block of Rosamond Blvd.
5th – Vehicle Theft, 3100 block of Eagle, Contempt of Court: Disobey Court Order/Etc, 3300 block of Jahon Court and Disturb by Loud/Unreasonable Noise, 2000 block of Rosamond Blvd.
6th - Vehicle Theft, 1200 block of Rosamond Blvd.
7th – Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize, 2700 block of Elberta Street.
8th – Willful Cruelty to Child, 2300 block of Hay Market Street and Battery on Person, 3300 block of 15th Street.
9th - Burglary from Vehicle, 2600 block of Jasmine Avenue.
11th – Battery on Person, 2700 block of Cold Creek Road and Possession of Narcotic Controlled Substance, 2500 block of Rosamond Blvd.
13th - Contempt of Court: Disobey Court Order/Etc, 2300 block of Hay Market Street and Battery on Person, Rosamond Blvd.
14th - Battery on Person, 3400 block of 15th Street and Burglary: 2nd Degree, 2700 block of Sierra Hwy.
16th – Vehicle Theft, 1600 block of Diamond Street, Vehicle Theft, 1500 block of Monte Vista Avenue and Exhibit Firearm, Rosamond Blvd.
17th - SUSP CIRC/SAAIU, 2300 block of Travertine Street and Disturb by Loud/Unreasonable Noise, 3300 block of Camden Street.
18th - Missing Person, 2900 block of B Street.
19th – 2 calls for Missing Person, 3700 block of Lyons Drive.
20th - Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 1400 block of Birchtree Court, Danger to Self: Protective Custody, 3500 block of Rosamond Blvd and Battery on Person, 2800 block of C Street.
21st – Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Recovery: other Agency, 1300 block of Rosamond Blvd.
22nd – Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 1500 block of 20th Street.
24th – Vehicle Theft, 2900 block of Diamond Street.
25th – Vehicle Theft, 2500 block of Desert Street.
26th – Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 3300 block of 15th Street and Disturb by Loud/Unreasonable Noise, 1000 block of Rosamond Blvd.
28th – Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 2200 block of Dwight Court.
