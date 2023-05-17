EAST KERN COUNTY - Calif. State Assemblyman Tom Lackey was very busy on May 12th and 13th; he presented Small Business of the Month recognitions to 3 different stores in 3 different East Kern communities.
Assemblyman Lackey first stopped in Boron at the Karl's Harware Store and met with manager Justingh Knight; Assemblyman Lackey then presented Mr. Knight and the store with a Small Business of the Month recognition for the month of May. The presentation took place at 2pm inside the store then, it was on to the community of Mojave.
Assemblyman Lackey went to the Karl's Hardware store in Mojave on May 12th and presented their store with a Small Business of the Month recognition to its manager at approximately 3pm on May 12th.
On Saturday, May 13th, Assemblyman Lackey was in East Kern County again; this time, he went to Rosamond to present a Small Business of the Month to the Rosamond Karl's Hardware Store.
The Small Business of the Month recognition is given to small businesses around Assemblyman Lackey's district for being nominated as a small outstanding business; the recognition has been given out every month for the last 4 years; the recognitions also give Assemblyman Lackey a chance to go to different communities in his district and meet members and business owners of the community.
The Mojave Desert News wishes to congratulate the Boron, Mojave and Rosamond Karl's Hardware stores for being selected as Small Business of the Month for May; we also want to thank Assemblyman Lackey and his field representative Pamela Balch for visiting the East Kern area once again.
