Voters who have not received their ballot should contact the Election Office at (661) 868-3590 or 1 (800) 452-VOTE or votebymail@kerncounty.com.
Ballots may be returned by mail or dropped off at an Official Drop Box.
Official Drop Boxes are available 24 hours, 7 days a week, beginning May 9, 2022. Boxes will close at 8 pm on June 7, 2022.
Official Drop Boxes are available at the following locations:
Bakersfield Kern County Elections Office - 1115 Truxtun Ave., 93301 Kern County Fire Station #67 - 14341 Brimhall Rd., 93314 Holloway-Gonzales Branch Library - 506 E. Brundage Ln., 93307 Kern County Public Works Road Yard - 5438 Victor St., 93308
Arvin Arvin Branch Library - 201 Campus Dr., 93203
California City California City Branch Library - 9507 California City Blvd., 93505
Delano Delano Branch Library - 925 10th Ave, 93215
Frazier Park Frazier Park Branch Library - 3732 Park Dr., 93225
Lake Isabella Kern County Superior Court - 7046 Lake Isabella Blvd., 93240 Lamont Kern County Human Services - 8300 Segrue Rd., 93241
McFarland McFarland Branch Library - 500 W. Kern Ave., 93250
Ridgecrest Kern County Superior Court - 132 E. Coso Ave., 93555
Rosamond Rosamond Branch Library - 3611 Rosamond Blvd., 93560
Shafter Kern County Fire Station #32 - 325 Sunset Ave., 93263
Taft Taft Branch Library - 27 Cougar Ct., 93268
Tehachapi Tehachapi Branch Library - 212 Green St., 93561
Wasco Wasco Branch Library - 1102 7th St., 93280
In addition, ballots may be dropped off at any poll site on election day. Please follow us: @KernVote @KernCounty_Elections @KernElections
