The following is a list of California City area arrests for the month of April according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
20-year old Maurice Lajuan Watlington was arrested in Los Angeles County (Los Angeles Police) on April 1st on Suspicion of Carrying Loaded Firearm on Person or in Vehicle while in a Public Place.
35-year old Jacqueline Thompson was arrested in Los Angeles County (Arcadia Police) on March 31st on Suspicion of Bench Warrant/Fail to Appear on Misdemeanor Charge.
32-year old Hope Fruge was arrested by Mojave CHP on April 1st on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol//Drugs, DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08 and Drive w/out License.
40-year old Chris Lockmann was arrested in Los Angeles County (Altadena CHP) on April 4th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
36-year old Andrew Franklin Harris was arrested in San Bernardino County (San Bernardino County Sheriff) on April 7th on Suspicion of Disobeying Domestic Relations Court Order.
21-year old Johnell Hames was arrested on April 11th on Suspicion of Resist/Obstruct/Delay Peace Officer, Conspiracy to Commit a Crime, 2nd Degree Robbery, Hit and Run Resulting in Property Damage, Evade P.O.: Wanton Disregard for Safety, Display of License Plates, Manufacture/Etc Short-Barrel Gun, Manufacture/Import Sale of Large Capacity Magazine, Change/Alter/Remove/Obliterate ID Marks on Firearm and Possess Any Assault Weapon.
19-year old Jaylen Tibbets was arrested on April 11th on Suspicion of Resist/Obstruct Executive Officer, Evading P.O.: Wanton Disregard for Safety, Hit and Run Resulting in Property Damage, Resist/Obstruct/Delay Peace Officer, Conspiracy to Commit a Crime, Manufacture/Etc Short-Barrel Gun, Manufacture/Import Sale of Large Capacity Magazine, Possess Any Assault Weapon, Change/Alter/Remove Obliterate ID Marks on Firearm and Resisting Peace Officer w/Injury.
58-year old Kim Seng was arrested in San Joaquin County (San Joaquin County Sheriff) on April 14th on Suspicion of Possess Firearm and Controlled Substances, Possession of Controlled Substance, Possession of Narcotic Controlled Substance, Accessory after the Fact, Addict in Possession of Firearm, Possession of Ammunition and Carry Stolen Loaded Firearm.
27-year old Kaleema H. Abdul-Khalliq was arrested in Los Angeles County (Antelope Valley CHP) on April 15th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs.
32-year old Trevor L. Anthony was arrested by Mojave CHP on April 14th on Suspicion of Receiving Stolen Property – Motor Vehicle and Take Vehicle w/out Owners Consent.
53-year old Eddie Wright was arrested by Mojave CHP on April 15th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
40-year old Kendra Snow was arrested on April 26th on Suspicion of Unregistered Calif. Based Vehicle, Conspiracy to Commit a Crime, Grand Theft, Drive w/out License, Fail to Provide Evidence of Financial Responsibility, Burglary: other and Evading Peace Officer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.