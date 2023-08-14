TEHACHAPI – A brush fire nearly jumped highway 58 just off Cameron Road; the incident was reported on the afternoon of Aug. 3rd in the area.
Thanks to the efforts of the Mojave area CHP, the Kern County Fire Department, Kern County Fire Department 407 helicopter and the CalFire Superscooper Tanker loaded with fire retardant, the fire was extinguished before any homes or structures were damaged and no injuries were reported.
According to the Mojave area CHP, a call came into their dispatcher center for a fire along highway 58 and the Cameron Road offramp; when officers arrived, they found a vehicle was fully engulfed in flames and notified the Kern County Fire Department. No one was in the vehicle at the time of the incident and fire crews worked quickly to extinguish the vehicle fire while calling for reinforcements; crews were able to contain the blaze to keep it from jumping across the highway. Smoke from the fire could be seen for miles in both directions and made traveling through the area rough however, no lane closures were necessary as the fire was off the highway.
The Calif. Highway Patrol and the Kern County Fire Department want to remind everyone that while traveling during the sizzling summer months, please be aware of your surroundings and if you need to pull over, make sure your vehicle is clear of any dry brush.
