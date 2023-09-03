The following is a list of Tehachapi area arrests for the month of July according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
31-year-old Andrew Jared was arrested on July 2nd on Suspicion of Battery w/Serious Bodily Injury, Battery on Peace Officer and Possession of Narcotic Controlled Substance.
33-year-old John Tehachapi was arrested on July 2nd on Suspicion of Resist/Obstruct/Delay Peace Officer.
22-year-old Haylee York was arrested by Bakersfield Police on July 2nd on Suspicion of WARRANT: Warrants or Holds Only, Drive while License Suspended, Take Vehicle w/out Owner Consent and Receiving Stolen Property – Motor Vehicle.
26-year-old Lucyne Asatryan was arrested by Mojave CHP on July 2nd on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08
25-year-old Julia Stebbins was arrested by Mojave CHP on July 4th on Suspicion of Possession of Controlled Substance and Possess Drug Paraphernalia.
35-year-old Vito Spalliero Jr. was arrested by Mojave CHP on July 4th on Suspicion of Drive while Under the Combined Influence of Drugs and Alcohol, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Ammunition and Person Convicted of Felony Owning/Purchasing/Receiving/Possessing Firearm.
30-year-old Austin Kane was arrested on July 2nd on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
45-year-old Sandra Chavez was arrested on July 6th on Suspicion of Disobeying Domestic Relations Court Order, Resist/Obstruct/Delay Peace Officer and Contempt of Court: Disobey Court Order/Process.
43-year old Clark Christopher was arrested in Ventura County (Ventura County Sheriff) on July 8th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs.
26-year old Giovanny Vera was arrested by Mojave CHP on July 8th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC >.08.
43-year old Christopher Seeley was arrested in Ventura County (Ventura CHP) on July 8th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs
44-year old Josiah Wiggins was arrested on July 10th on Suspicion of Addict in Possession of Firearm, Possession of Ammunition, Violation of Probation, Carry Concealed Weapon in Vehicle, Own/Purchase/Receive/Possess any Firearm - Prohibited while on Probation, Not in Lawful Possession/Prohibited Firearm and CCW on Person: Loaded.
34-year old Frank Clark was arrested on July 13th on Suspicion of Intoxicated in Public.
35-year old Dmitir Kinney was arrested by Mojave CHP on July 15th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
65-year old Michael Spellman was arrested on July 16th on Suspicion of Possession of Controlled Substance, Possess Controlled Substance Paraphernalia, Carrying Concealed Dirk or Dagger and Violation of Probation.
33-year old Shani Brower was arrested by Mojave CHP on July 17th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
24-year old Jamie Birks was arrested by Bakersfield Police on July 19th on Suspicion of WARRANT: Warrants or Holds Only.
52-year old Phillip Hester was arrested on July 22nd on Suspicion of Felony Committed while Released on Bail or O.R. (own recognizance), Contempt of Court: Disobey Court Order/Process, Battery w/Serious Bodily Injury, Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant and Disobey Domestic Relations Court Order; he was arrested again on July 23rd on Suspicion of Intoxicated in Public.
26-year old Jose Piii Hinojosa was arrested by Mojave CHP on July 22nd on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
33-year old Mayra Cardenas was arrested by Bakersfield CHP on July 23rd on Suspicion of Child Endangerment, DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
34-year old Cassidy Cummings was arrested by Bakersfield Police on July 27th on Suspicion of WARRANT: Warrants or Holds Only.
31-year old Jeffery Sheahan was arrested in San Bernardino County (San Bernardino County Sheriff) on July 30th on Suspicion of Possession of Ammunition.
39-year old John Aguirre was arrested on July 28th on Suspicion of Contempt of Court: Disobey Court Order/Process and Possession of Controlled Substance.
32-year old Aron Bryan was arrested on July 30th on Suspicion of Possess Controlled Substance Paraphernalia, Resist/Obstruct/Delay Peace Officer, Receive Stolen Property – Motor Vehicle, Take Vehicle w/out Owners Consent and Burglary: other.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.