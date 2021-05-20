The following is the crime data report for the Rosamond area for the month of April according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; the geocode address level is approximately 95.9% with approximately 49 calls for service.
1st – Battery on Person, 3300 block of 15th Street and Battery on Person, 2100 block of Poplar Street.
2nd – Missing Person, 3300 block of Leopard Court and Contempt of Court: Disobey Court Order/Etc, 3100 block of 35th Street.
3rd – Exhibit Firearm, 2700 block of Knox and Battery, 2700 block of Sierra Hwy.
4th – Missing Person, 2000 block of Morningstar Court and Force or Assault w/Deadly Weapon not Firearm: Great Bodily Injury Likely, 1700 block of Center Street.
5th – Battery on Person, 2800 block of C Street.
6th – Danger to Self: Protective Custody, 3200 block of Shelley Street, Force or Assault w/Deadly Weapon not Firearm: Great Bodily Injury Likely, 2600 block of Diamond Street, Missing Person, 3300 block of Leopard Court and Attempted Robbery, 2800 block of C Street.
7th – Force or Assault w/Deadly Weapon not Firearm: Great Bodily Injury Likely, Desert Street.
9th – Grand Theft – Farm Animal, 2900 block of Sierra Hwy.
10th – Shoot at Inhabited Dwelling/Vehicle/Etc, 1900 block of Center Street and Missing Person, 3300 block of Leopard Court.
11th – Vehicle Theft, 3700 block of Lyon Drive, Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant, 2700 block of Elberta Street and 2 calls for Battery, 2600 block of Dixie Street.
12th – Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 1200 block of Rosamond Blvd.
13th – Violate Court Domestic Violence Order, 3600 block of Mount.
14th – Attempted Burglary: 1st Degree, 2100 block of Dixie Street.
18th – Disturb by Loud/Unreasonable Noise, 1500 block of 20th Street West.
19th – Vehicle Theft, 2800 block of Desert Street, Vehicle Theft, 2500 block of Desert Street and Obstruct/Resist/Etc Public/Peace Officer/EMT, 2100 block of Poplar Street.
20th – Vehicle Theft, 2900 block of B Street.
21st – Battery on Person, 3300 block of Glendower Street.
22nd – Burglary: 1st Degree, 1200 block of Rosamond Blvd, Willful Cruelty to Child, 1000 block of Rosamond Blvd, Danger to Self: Protective Custody, 4500 block of Rosamond Blvd and Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant, 2500 block of Diamond Street.
24th – Vehicle Theft, 2000 block of Windbreaker Drive and Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize, 2800 block of Laurel Street.
25th - Vandalism: Deface Property, 1800 block of Rosamond Blvd and Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant, 2500 block of Diamond Street.
26th – Vandalism: Deface Property, 2100 block of Poplar Street.
27th – 5 calls for Attempted Murder, 2700 block of Diamond Street.
28th – Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 3300 block of 15th Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.