The following is a list of Tehachapi area arrests for the month of April according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
32-year old Amanda J. Estrada was arrested by Mojave CHP on April 4th on Suspicion of Cruelty to Child by Inflicting Injury, DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08
57-year old Stephanie Kornhi was arrested by Bakersfield Police on April 6th on Suspicion of Civil Protective Custody for 72 Hour Treatment and Evaluation of Inebriates after Violation of PC 647(f) Intoxicated in Public.
40-year old Keegan V. Calderas was arrested by Mojave CHP on April 11th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
27-year old Leonel Martinez was arrested by Mojave CHP on April 8th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
31-year old Hector Rene Manzanares was arrested in Los Angeles County (Pomona Police) on April 13th on Suspicion of Intoxicated in Public; he was arrested again on April 28th in San Bernardino County (San Bernardino County Sheriff) on April 28th on Suspicion of Resist/Obstruct/Delay Peace Officer.
36-year old Daryl Houston Ellis was arrested in Ventura County (Ventura County Sheriff) on April 19th on Suspicion of Burglary and Resist/Obstruct/Delay Peace Officer.
59-year old Kenneth J. Vega was arrested in Los Angeles County (West Covina Police) on April 13th on Suspicion of Bench Warrant: Fail to Appear on Misdemeanor Charge.
45-year old William Fullingim was arrested on April 21st on Suspicion of Criminal Contempt in Presence of Court.
41-year old Jeffrey Scott Crawford was arrested on April 27th on Suspicion of Receiving Stolen Property – Motor Vehicle.
