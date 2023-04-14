The Mojave Air and Space Port announced in their April newsletter that they have a new director of operations; meetin Mrs. Arielle Sewell.
Mrs. Sewell hold a MS in Aeronautics with a focus on Aerospece Safety Program Management; she also has a BS in Technical Management and several other certifications in SMS, Emergency Management, Accident Investigation and Human Factors.
Mrs. Sewell utilizes her experience to foster solutions to collaborative relationships between entities to cultivate sagety-focused solutions to operational or regulatory challenges and as a self-proclaimed airport enthusiast, Mrs. Sewell uses her passion for on the ground operations to provide a saffe and efficient experience for all that us the airport space.
When she's not on the airstrip, Mrs. Sewell enjoys traveling with her husband, two children and her dogs; she also enjoys a wide range of hobbies that include soap-making and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.
The Mojave Desert News would like to welcome Mrs. Sewell to the Mojave Air and Space Port and wishes her good luck and lots of wonderful adventures.
