The following is the crime data report for the Boron/Desert Lake/N. Edwards and Arial Acres area for the month of Jan. according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; the geocode address level is approximately 100% with approximately 8 calls for service.
1st - Vehicle Theft, 13300 block of Davenport Street, N. Edwards.
2nd - Theft by Use of Access Card Information, 16400 block of N. Frontage Rd., North Edwards.
6th - Burglary: 2nd Degree, 26900 block of Twenty Mule Team Road.
9th - Theft from Motor Vehicle less than $400, 19000 block of Peerless Blvd. Ariel Acres.
11th - Danger to Self: Protective Custody, 26900 block of Hampton Road.
12th - Burglary: 1st Degree, 16700 block of Deserita Avenue, N. Edwards.
21st - SUSP CIRC/SAAIU, 26900 block of John Street.
23rd - Violate Court Domestic Violence Order, 27900 block of Carmichael Street.
