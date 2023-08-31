CALIF. CITY – The Calif. City Council voted unanimously to approve a reward payout for information that resulted in the arrest and conviction of Jose William Lara, the only suspect in the murder of Desiree Thompson.
According to Calif. City Police Chief Jesse Hightower, the police department received a letter written by Javier Morfin Sr. on Aug. 16th requesting the reward payout for himself and Javier Morfin Jr. “Our assistance and testimony resulted in the arrest and conviction of Jose William Lara; my son Javier Morfin and I are requesting the $25,000 reward for our assistance and testimony regarding the murder of Desiree Thompson” the letter said.
Chief Hightower said during the Aug. 22nd city council meeting that he was very intimate with the case; “Their tips and testimony leading up to the trial were the sole reasons officers were able to locate Miss Thompson and subsequently arrest her killer who was convicted on June 16, 2023 and sentenced to 25-years to life in prison; without the help of the Morfin’s, this case would still be an active investigation”.
During the brief discussion portion of the meeting, Mayor Pro Tem Ron Smith commented that the Morfin’s were instrumental in helping to solve the case.
Ron Smith - I think it’s important and I support this, we need to thank the individuals who have come forward and to give them what has been promised.
The council voted unanimously to approve the reward payout and each individual will receive $12,500 that will be paid out from GL 18-4212-911 and then replenished as outlined in council policy.
The Mojave Desert News wants to thank Mr. Javier Morfin Sr. and Mr. Javier Morfin Jr. for stepping forward with their information and giving closure to the Thompson family, the Calif. City Police Department and the community of Calif. City.
