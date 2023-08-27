The following is the crime data report for the Rosamond area for the month of July according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; the geocode address level is approximately 100%.
1st - Theft by Use of Access Card Information, 2400 block of Horizon Drive
3rd – Brandishing a Firearm Replica, 2500 block of Rosamond Blvd and Reckless Driving on Highway, 20th Street
4th – Assist other Department and GTA (Grand Theft Auto) Recovery, 2400 block of Sam Street, Burglary: 1st Degree, 3100 block of Carnation Street, 2 calls for Battery, Aero Way, Missing Person, 3000 block of Sabre Street and Reckless Discharge of a Firearm, 3300 block of 15th Street.
5th – Vehicle Theft and Battery on Person, 3400 block of 15th Street and Vehicle Theft, 1300 block of Rosamond Blvd.
6th - Indecent Exposure, Orange Street
8th - Burglary from Vehicle, 2000 block of Natalie Drive
9th - Assist other Department, Locust Road
10th - Burglary: 2nd Degree, 1700 block of Center Street.
11th – Missing Person, 1000 block of Rosamond Blvd and Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 2300 block of Greenhill Street
12th – Disorderly Conduct: Alcohol, Desert Street, Force or Assault w/Deadly Weapon not Firearm: Great Bodily Injury Likely, Diamond Street and Vehicle Theft: Trailer, 600 bloc of 52nd Street
14th – Possess Controlled Substance Paraphernalia, 55th Street, Disorderly Conduct: Intoxicating Drug w/Alcohol, 4300 block of Silverado Court
16th – Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant, 2700 block of Elberta Street and Vehicle Theft: Trailer, 2600 block of Diamond Street
19th – 2 calls for Vehicle Theft, 3100 block of Mojave/Tropico Road, Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant, Cara Way and Vehicle Theft: Trailer, 3100 block of Mojave/Tropico Road.
22nd – Battery on Person, 1100 block of Cloverdale Court
23rd – Battery, 270-0 block of Elberta Street, Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 3300 block of Glendower Street and Force or Assault w/Deadly Weapon not Firearm: Great Bodily Injury Likely, 2900 block of Sierra Hwy.
24th - Found Property, 2200 block of 20th Street and Vehicle Theft, 3700 block of Juniper Ridge Lane
25th - Violate Court Domestic Violence Order, 2100 block of Buckwheat Avenue
26th – GTA (Grand Theft Auto Recovery) other Agency, 55th Street and Drive w/out License, 1700 block of Sierra Hwy
27th – Possess/Manufacture/Sell Shuriken, 3000 block of 25th Street
28th - Possess Controlled Substance Paraphernalia, 2600 block of Diamond Street
29th - Assault w/Firearm on Person, 3600 block of Mount San Gorgonia Avenue
30th – Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse, Date, 3000 block of Desert Cloud Avenue, Missing Person, 3400 block of Granite Court and Violate Domestic Violence Order, 3000 block of Desert Cloud Avenue.
