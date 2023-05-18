CALIF. CITY – The Calif. City Council held an open discussion during their regular meeting on the evening of May 8th concerning the Special Tax for the city. Calif. City Police Chief Jesse Hightower and Calif. City Fire Chief Jeremy Kosick each gave presentations as to why the special tax was so important to their departments. After their presentations to the council and public, community members and the council were able to express their opinions as to what it would mean for the property and business owners of the city. The council has requested that 30 minutes be set aside for the special tax discussion at every meeting.
Chief Jesse Hightower - Our current staffing situation is as follows. We have 14 sworn police officers, (three of which are under administrative leave), one chief, one Lieutenant, one Sergeant, one detective (who is currently on administrative leave), 9 Police officers (one which is on administrative leave), one canine, one SRO, 4 dispatchers, 2 animal control officers, no code enforcement officers, no paid reserve police officers, 2 records clerks, 1 criminal analyst, one CSO evidence technician and 1 administrative assistant. One employee is classified as a jailer, which is no longer in the budget; if there were to be no special tax or some form of supplemental income, the services we currently have would be cut by at least half. Administrative staff would be at a bare minimum, patrol would be at less than bare minimum and there would be no animal control. Most services or called types we handle and/or provide would be no more and what I think the most probable thing would be is that the Police Department would go dark after a certain hour and there would be no proactive patrols. This is not a scare tactic, but 100% true.
This is the year of the current special tax we are currently on. It was said that there would have been layoffs if the tax did not pass. This caused a mass exodus of personnel. In order for the city to grow, we must look into different options if there was to be another tax. How would the funds be dispersed 50/50 between fire and police? 30% police, 30% fire, 20% parks, 20% streets? These are questions that need to be addressed and figured out as soon as possible. We need community feedback in addition to the full support of the community. If police and fire were to be paid out of the General Fund, what entity would suffer? There must be a supplement somewhere. Thank you.
Chief Jeremy Kosick - Since 2013, the California City Fire Department has lost ten firefighters, 2 engineers, 2 captains, one Battalion Chief and two fire chiefs to other departments; primarily due to the uncertainty of the special tax and secondarily due to higher paying departments. One additional fire captain retired early in order to help save newer employees' jobs. During previous budget cuts, the majority of the personnel who have left routinely state how much they enjoyed working for the department and that they often miss working in California City. The lack of proactive planning and uncertainty continues to be the largest driving factor for employees to seek employment in other areas.
The California City Fire Department has consistently remained in the top five busiest fire stations in all of Kern County for more than two decades. Our general call volume has consistently risen by roughly between 100 and 130 calls per year with the total call volume of 1498 calls per year in 2009 up to 3184 calls in 2020. We expect to see continued call volume growth as the city brings in more business, new threats and higher populations.
Due to the wide coverage area of the city being 204 square miles, three fire stations are needed to adequately meet recommended response times. One should be located in the second community to provide coverage to the prison, the OHV areas, Silver Saddle and rural residential areas and two should be located in the first community in strategic deployment areas to ensure response time for fire and medical are consistently met.
Staffing for a standard residential structure fire following NFPA and federal OSHA rule #1910.134(g)(4) requires 4 firefighters for the first due engine to arrive on scene within 4 minutes of notification to initiate fire attack. The balance of the response should arrive on scene within 8 minutes for a total recommendation of 16 firefighters on two engines and a ladder truck to successfully mitigate the incident. Calif. City Fire Departments current average response time for all cause is 7.9 minutes for 2022. The Federal Emergency Management Agency also acknowledges that four person staffing models are needed per unit and considers it a high priority. Currently there is only one fire station for all 204 square miles of California City. Due to the call volume and consistent incidents of back-to-back or same simultaneous calls for service, two stations are needed. At the very least a second staffing unit is needed to provide basic and adequate coverage for fire medical response.
Citywide funding should also account for roads and water infrastructure. Poor road conditions will cause significant damage to fire apparatus from repeated exposures to potholes and damaged roads, which also causes slower response times and without properly functioning hydrants and adequate water pressure, the fire department is unable to provide reliable fire suppression. The fire department's goal is to provide the most robust and cost-effective service possible. Thank you.
After Chief Hightower and Chief Kosick finished, it was time for input and comments.
Unidentified Calif. City resident 2 - I have no objection to the information that I heard from the Fire Chief. However, we've been talking to councilmembers for six years on the special parcel tax and public safety. What we have tonight is about what the needs are for the fire and police and until the parcel tax expires and we have a conversation about all the needs, it makes no sense. All this oversaturation should have gone into a presentation. What kind of general fund is going to be necessary to fund public safety? We heard the numbers tonight; 3000 calls. I suspect some of those are non-emergency calls that sound like 2000 non-emergency calls maybe more or less, you know, I didn't hear that. So possibly for every call, some of them don't have an emergency. If you have 3000 calls a year, many of those are non-emergency. There's no evidence that the vast majority of taxpayers who pay a special parcel tax receive any benefit and have no services, water, power, streets or sewer. There was no measurable improvement in our channel as a result of the session. And quite frankly, the data with respect to the insurance bill is very speculative; insurance is a different jurisdiction, thank you for your consideration.
City Clerk - OK, so for a special election measure, it will be 33 to $40,000.
Shawn Bradley - I do commend the Fire Chief and the Police Chief and the hard work that their staff and fellow first responders do for our community. I understand Councilmember Smith doesn't want to keep repeating himself about the general fund; I would make the same statement on my behalf to say that I do not want to hear that it should be part of the general fund for various reasons. Why keep saying over and over and over again that we are willing to invest our dollars to support our public safety. Why? If you start going out 50/50 and you've done all the funds and all that other stuff, you know you're going to lose a majority of people who will vote just because they do not trust our money being held with our city officials and I think at the end of the day, we are in a situation where we can't neglect the fact that we don't have a magic wand to go ahead and fix everything.
Now we have serious needs, and we need to make sure that our firefighters and police officers are safe because it makes our citizens safe and if we do that general fund idea right, then for those who sit there and say that they will not support anything that harms us. So, at the end of the day, we're sitting here talking about all these things and we're not even talking about the amount of money that's needed. We all know that we need it. We all know that it costs millions of dollars. It's going to probably cost more each year goes by as the cost increases. We know all those things. Those are things I think that we really need to be addressing. We need to know the facts and figures and the formula that's going to provide the money; part of it is the cannabis tax revenue. So, we will possibly see an increase, not necessarily a decrease, and with that being said, we need to figure out what you're trying to do with the community.
Tammy T. - Yes, good evening everybody. I think I was going to actually mention what Mr. Bradley mentioned about the all the cannabis properties that are here. Why don't you guys use those taxes for those funds? I'm pretty sure they generate millions of dollars per year to fund our public safety. This is my first little City Council meeting and what I'm hearing is sounds like a big circle you got from your council members not answering some of the public comments and questions which a little bit uprising; specially when it comes to the next election. And, that you guys would not come to a resolution because we talk about public safety. You heard the chief of police say we might have to shut down or the lights go out. So, what happens if there's a crime happening in your area that's going on and we cannot rely on public safety. So, I think in all fairness, you should use taxes from these cannabis areas that we as a community have to smell every month; those taxes should be used to fund public safety.
Jeanie O’Laughlin - Thank you; Something that we need to look at is we do not have an industry base and there's no way that we can fund our city without some kind of a special tax. Now, whether we call it public safety or whatever, the reality is that even if we don't have a special tax, we would still have police and fire because that's needed for our incorporation, but what we won't have is money for streets and money for employees and raises and such. So, I don't know why you guys keep beating up on public safety as that is who the money has to go to. The reality is we just don't have an industry based big enough to fund the needs of the city and the cannabis; unfortunately, has not ramped up as quick as we had hoped it would but the reality is, we have to have some kind of a tax special parcel tax to fund our city because we do not have a large enough tax base now and we don't have any kind of industry to fund our basic needs; thank you.
Tami Johnson - I would just like to mention that Mr. Bradley captured exactly what I was feeling, and I agree with everything he said. Thank you.
Unidentified resident 3 – I wanted to speak about parcel tax for several meetings now and we had a lot of the same discussion, I appreciate the discussion team tonight from the Fire and Police Department and I think the focus on police and fire misses out on the broader question which is how much money do we have coming in to the city, where is it coming from and how much money do we really need to run the city? We had a new budget this last year, we rolled what it takes to actually run the city the way it should be run. Service stock above deferred maintenance, that's not being addressed because it's not in the budget because we say we don't have enough money.
So, what I'm suggesting is that we find out what we really need as a starting point and we move forward from there, which includes what we heard tonight. The water is funded by the Enterprise Fund. I don't know if there's others but, tell us what we really need to bring into the city to run the city, to maintain the city. And then on top of that, maybe we would like to actually approve this. We need to put it into the budget and talk about it, and then we talk about what we can actually do. But without those numbers, we don't have it. And then we need to go through and find out all the various things like; what revenue do we currently have coming in and where is it coming from? How much of the revenue is due to the city that is not being collected? Are the licensees and schedules accurately representing the services provided? Do they need to be adjusted? I not sure if that’s something that needs to be talked about but hasn't been. How much revenue was not being produced due to delays in getting businesses up and running? Thank you.
The city council and members of the public continued the lengthy discussion, then the agenda continued. Stay tuned for more on the Special Tax.
