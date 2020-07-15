McCarthy Applauds New NEPA Guidelines

July 15, 2020 | View Online

Today, Congressman Kevin McCarthy praised the Trump Administration’s announcement on modernizing the federal government’s environmental review process under the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA). These commonsense reforms will help to protect the environment while ensuring that infrastructure and other projects are built in a more efficient manner. 

Congressman McCarthy released the following statement:

“Today marks the beginning of a new chapter in infrastructure development in the United States, illustrating the importance of pursuing commonsense policies and ending ‘paralysis-by-analysis.’ Projects across the United States and in my congressional district will benefit from reduced bureaucratic overreach, while the underlying intent of NEPA, to minimize or eliminate impacts to the environment, will be preserved.

“I commend President Trump and Council on Environmental Quality Chairman Mary Neumayr for taking this important action today. The updated NEPA guidelines will help our nation remain a global leader in reducing greenhouse emissions while still empowering our country to enhance our infrastructure.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.