First Baptist Church in California City held a trunk-or-treat event on Halloween, drawing dozens of families and children to receive a tasty treat as it served both its membership and its local community.
First Baptist conducted the event according to the pandemic guidelines, enforcing social distancing and facial mask guidelines. Parents and children waited in line to be admitted and were staged at traffic cones to ensure a smooth transition.
Volunteers dressed up in either friendly or Christian-themed costumes and greeted community members with gusto.
