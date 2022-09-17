Latest News
- Minerals found in the High Desert – Part 3 of a 4 Part Story
- Around Kern County Episode 39
- Cerro Coso Community College Saddened by Loss of Dr. Mary Retterer
- Honoring Our Heroes: Meet Bill Edward Cramsie
- Rosamond area Crime Data Report for July/Aug
- Traffic Advisory for the Week of September 19 through September 23
- Week 4 East Kern High School Volleyball Scores and Games on Tap
- New California City Businesses
Today's e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Kern County Sheriff Investigating Suspicious Death in Boron
- Advisory Message: Death Investigation - Larry Gene Christy Jr
- Advisory: Homicide investigation
- Three candidates running for Cal City mayor
- Rosamond area Arrests for Aug.
- New California City Businesses
- Mojave area Arrests for Aug.
- Boron area Arrests and Court Appearances for Aug.
- Advisory: Human remains found
- Rosamond area Crime Data Report for July/Aug
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.