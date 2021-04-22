CALIFORNIA CITY — A Boys and Girls Club will be coming to California City and has already made its first impressions with a brief introduction to the city council and a pop-up event at Aspen Mall on April 17.
It just needs a building to host all of its activities, according to Linda King, founder and president of the Safe Haven Boys and Girls Club of California City.
“All we need is a building,” King said. “We’re looking for at least 4,000 square feet, because we want a food pantry, homework room and space for the entities that I want to make up the Boys and Girls Club.” It’s going to be a one-stop-shop where we offer tutoring group and a homework club.”
The new nonprofit organization aims to serve the youth in California City and the surrounding area. Activities will include after school homework assistance, summer activities and field trips, school tutoring and reading programs, organized sports and team building exercises, dance and drama program. Safe Haven Boys and Girls will accommodate students ages 4 to 18, according to King.
King said she founded Safe Haven Boys and Girls Club because of her 12-year-old grandson’s required distance learning during the pandemic.
“I found him unmotivated, bored and not really interested in the virtual learning,” King said. “If he just had somewhere to go that would offer him help, I think it would have been a little easier on him during the pandemic.”
Mojave Unified School District, as with virtually all California schools, was required to shift its students to distance learning in March 2020 after Gov. Gavin Newsom issued his stay-at-home order to limit the spread of the fast-moving novel coronavirus.
In the year since that order, most California schools remained closed and could offer only limited in-person services or virtual tutoring solutions. While most schools have started to re-open in April, Mojave Unified has chosen to remain on distance learning through the end of the school year and will re-open for summer school and the upcoming fall semester.
“Even though we were in a pandemic, had we had a boys and girls club, maybe we could have social distanced everybody and still kept the kids engaged.”
King has been a Cal City resident for just over a year, and she thought founding such an organization would prove an asset for children and adults alike.
“Children are struggling by not getting leadership skills and mentors, and I wanted to be the first to give that,” King said.
King said her three children were “raised in the Boys and Girls Club” and got their first jobs at a Boys and Girls Club. Two of her grandsons have already experienced the Boys and Girls Club in Lancaster.
Social skill development has a central component, according to King.
“Learning how to adapt to your community, other cultures and other people is my main purpose for putting my children in the Boys and Girls Club,” King said. “It’s being able to meet and greet and assist other peers within the Boys and Girls Club.”
For more information on Safe Haven Boys and Girls Club, visit www.safehavenbgcc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.