CALIF. CITY - The California City Planning Commission installed its new and returning commissioners on the evening of August 15th during their regular Planning Commission meeting. Commissioners Ralph Cantrell and Carla Conry were reinstalled, and Marcus Fair was installed as a new commissioner. Chairman Dunham also wanted to thank Michelle Cooper for her years of service to Calif. City as she is leaving the city staff for a new opportunity elsewhere.
Chairman Dunham - I just want to take a moment from a planning perspective for our team to bid farewell to and if she happens to be out there or not, I don't know, but one of our planning staff members here at the city; Michelle Cooper who's served our city, has found another opportunity that's going to hopefully be a big win for her situation so but we want to thank Michelle in this public forum for her service. So now, we're going to have our new commissioner swearing in, we're going to get these commissioners installed and then we're also actually going to go through a chair and vice chair election process.
So, I'd like to ask if commissioner Marcus Fair would come up to the front and also, Vice Chair Conry, would you join him? Commissioner Cantrell will be participating via zoom due to him joining from the other side of our country right now.
Shawn Bradley questioned the agenda and Chairman Dunham explained that the commissioners were following the agenda they had originally set for Sept. 15th; according to Dunham, the installation was done after consultation from Acting City Manager Inge Elmes. Dunham also explained that the commissioners were approved by the city council during the Aug. 8th meeting. Dunham then asked new commission Marcus Fair to introduce himself and give the audience a little bit of background.
Commission Fair - Good evening, everyone. I'm Marcus Fair. I've been a long-time resident of California City since 1998. I have experience working in logistics for the Department of the Air Force. I am excited to be here and I’m very well prepared to take on this position and get to work. Thank you very much.
After the commissioners were sworn in, Dunham then called for the election of Chair and Vice Chair. The nominees were: for Chairman, Mr. Jay Dunham and for Vice Chair, Mrs. Carla Conry. Commissioner Cantrell nominated Jay Dunham to serve as Chairman (again) and commissioner Conry nominated herself as Vice Chair (again); a roll call vote was taken and approved by a vote of 5-0 then the meeting continued as usual.
